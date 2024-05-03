Watch: Kajal Aggarwal’s son Neil says ‘hi’ to paps at Mumbai airport

Kajal Aggarwal is preparing for her big screen comeback with three films that are releasing this year. Meanwhile, the actress was recently spotted at the airport accompanied by her family members, including her son. The Singham star had a smile on her face as she entered the airport with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil.

Kajal Aggarwal posed for the camera with her husband and child

As one can see in the video, the Jilla star is having a conversation with her mother while they are walking together with her son Neil. The little kid waved towards the cameras for a few seconds until he held the hands of his mom. Kajal Aggarwal’s better half Gautam Kitchlu was also seen with them.

Kitchlu and Aggarwal wore green outfits and their son was seen in a blue T-shirt along with black pants with white design. Neil stole the show with his cute gestures towards paps.

Kajal Aggarwal on the work front

The Comali star was last seen opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in Bhagavanth Kesari. Anil Ravipudi helmed the action drama and it also had Arjun Rampal playing the main antagonist. It turned out to be a box office success with collections of more than Rs. 100 crore.

She also has Indian 2 in the upcoming lineup where Kamal Haasan plays the lead. The vigilante action-drama is directed by S. Shankar. While the makers have confirmed its release in June 2024 after multiple delays, a specific date is yet to be revealed.

Kajal Aggarwal will portray the main role in Satyabhama, which is also arriving on May 17 this year. The action thriller is directed and written by Suman Chikkala.

