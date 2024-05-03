Happy Crush Day: Beautiful from Guardian, No Words from Itaewon Class, and more; exploring his greatest K-drama OSTs and songs

Crush is a renowned singer and songwriter who has been heavily recognized for his beautiful work on K-dramas’ original soundtracks (OSTs). Moreover, he has established himself as a soloist with hit tracks and albums.

As a singer, Crush has shined in R&B, hip-hop, and soul genres. His soulful voice creates a beautiful melody with the jazz-like instrumental base he uses in his songs. Born Shin Hyo Seob he is famous by his professional name Crush.

On his 32nd birthday, let’s celebrate Crush’s memorable discography by mapping his greatest hit OSTs and songs.

Exploring the greatest hit K-drama OSTs and tracks by Crush on his 32nd birthday

1. Beautiful from Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

This OST from the iconic K-drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God starring Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun warms hearts in the sweetest way. The song touched and won the hearts of millions from the very first episodes where it played in the background.

The OST Beautiful is a slow song laced with piano adorned by Crush’s touching voice that sings lyrics of how beautiful one’s life turns when they are with the person they love. The song beautifully captures the essence of the bittersweet love story of Kim Shin and Ji Eun Tak. Beautiful by Crush remains one of the most iconic K-drama OSTs to ever exist.

2. Let Us Go from Crash Landing On You

Let Us Go from Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s Crash Landing On You is a heartfelt OST with lyrics filled with the feeling of going to a world where only love exists. The song laced with pianos, soft beats, violins lend a captivating R&B instrumental base to the song.

Crush’s soulful voice once again performs its magic by connecting to hearts. His voice shines against the background of such romantic OSTs and becomes proof that he is one of the most gifted soundtrack artists lending his voice to illuminate K-dramas.

3. No Words from Itaewon Class

From Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi’s Itaewon Class comes this hidden gem, No Words. Crush’s voice exceptionally brightens on this track, the song unravels as a soft melody intertwined with drums, violins, and pianos in the background.

No Words is a passionate OST that puts words to the feeling of just being in the moment and loving with your movements, eyes, and feelings while words take a rest behind. The moment there transforms into something eternal, where one desires to live forever. No Words is a track filled with the warmth and caresses of love and the teary paths of a love story.

4. Love You With All My Heart from Queen of Tears

The newest addition to Crush’s OST discography is a track from the recent major hit K-drama Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun. The song has already begun winning hearts and has crossed ten million streams on Spotify.

The song follows the characteristics of a romantic K-drama’s original soundtrack with the addition of Crush’s powerful high notes and heartfelt melodious voice to make it glow even more.

With smooth beats and a moving instrumental background, Love You With All My Heart is the song that encapsulates the undying love that binds Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo in an eternal connection that surpasses this world and timeline.

The moving hook, ‘I wish I could have told you that…I was made to love you…To Love you with all my heart...’ brushes against your heart and makes your heart skip a beat mixed with Crush’s heart-rending vocals.

5. Sleepless Night from It’s Okay, That’s Love

Sleepless Night was Crush’s first OST and has still not lost its charm. Crush’s voice in this song is heavy and stirring as it flawlessly mingles with Punch’s sweet vocals. The song with a unique and fast-tracked instrumental background sings of sleepless nights filled with overwhelming feelings.

Sleepless Night peaked at number 4 on the Gaon Digital Chart and earned him recognition everywhere. Crush in Sleepless Night sings in a Soul genre with tapping beats and a melodious chorus. The song is a heartwarming declaration of love, a love that keeps you up at night as you can only think of your beloved as soon as you close your eyes.

6. Rush Hour (Feat. J-Hope of BTS)

Moving on from, OSTs Crush has given many hit songs. One of which is Rush Hour featuring J-Hope of BTS. Crush after completing his military service wanted to make a banging comeback and what better to do it with none other than J-Hope?

Rush Hour is a fun fast-paced hip-hop track that lets listeners enjoy the rapping style of Crush. The song was written by Crush, J-Hope, and Penomeco and it became a major hit soon after it was released. It peaked at number one on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart in the USA. This R&B and hip-hop track is addictive with its groovy and fun anthem feel that makes you move with it the minute you listen to it.

We wish the master of OSTs and R&B songs, Crush a Heartiest Happy Birthday! These songs have pulled us back to jamming on Crush songs, so BRB. Meanwhile, you can go and indulge in the soulful and heartrending tracks by Crush on his 32nd birthday.

