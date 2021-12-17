EXCLUSIVE: Emily Mei talks debut with ‘My Domain’, f(x)’s Amber & Sorn relay excitement on collaboration

Establishing her Domain in the musical universe, Emily Mei has entered the room with flair, ferocity and flamboyance like never seen before. Her foundational steps seem to be guarded with rock solid self-confidence and a captivating presence. The infectious music video for ‘My Domain’ captures the story of her 2 auras and wonderfully rewires the human and anime world. It also features her close friends, f(x)’s Amber and solo artist Sorn, who carry the empowering number with unparalleled strength.

Amber Liu who is known for her evolving music said, “I’m so excited to be part of Emily’s project. We’ve been friends for years and we’ve seen each other grow so much. She’s been working so hard. I throw surprises at her all the time, funny enough she told me that I was doing a fight scene for the music video and I had a ‘touché’ moment. I’m just happy to create with my friends.”

Sorn, who has made her mark over the years as a member of CLC, is now going solo and shared her happiness with, “It was my pleasure to be able to work on my first official collaboration with my best friend, Emily. I had so much fun throughout the whole process and I really enjoyed every step of this project. I was very inspired by seeing her create this whole project as an independent artist and I hope to be able to support her in every way I can.”

Following up with this, we talked to Emily Mei and here’s what she said.

Please share your thoughts on your musical debut.

Emily Mei: I still can’t believe I did it after thinking about it for so long. I’m overwhelmed by the support from my friends and everyone online and thankful they turned my dream into reality!!



Why did you think ‘My Domain’ is the perfect song to begin this journey with?

Emily Mei: I wanted to begin this journey with a bang. I generally listen to softer music but thought the debut should be impactful to match the storyline I wanted.



Where did the idea of making a sort of alter ego and including it in the story come from?

Emily Mei: I have always felt like there are two sides to me, the dark side that’s usually dormant and the bright side that people usually see. I believe everyone has these two sides and can relate. Mei is the darker but stronger me.



What similarities or differences do Emily and Mei have?

Emily Mei: Emily and Mei are both determined, hardworking, and courageous, even though Emily might not always think so!



The entire song gives out a ‘boss babe’ vibe that we love. Why do you think it is important to have that confidence in yourself?

Emily Mei: I think you should always do things with confidence, or atleast convince yourself you are confident, which is what I did for this song. This song embodies the attitude I wish I always had and I want to give this feeling to everyone who hears it.



We spotted well-executed acting and action scenes in the ‘My Domain’ music video. Did you receive special training for them? How did you try to perfect yourself in both zones?

Emily Mei: I have actually been training stunts and martial arts with the crew that was in the music video for a long time! We regularly shoot action scenes for fun so this was just like the usual.



What are your emotions on collaborating with your friends Amber and Sorn on a release? Please share the story of how you became friends with them.

Emily Mei: I couldn’t be happier doing my release with my two of my best friends. For me, they symbolize hope and confidence which is exactly what this song needed. I met them both through mutual friends and we instantly clicked! Even though we’re in different countries whenever we meet it’s like we were never apart.



Knowing the kind of pressure musical artists are subjected to, what kind of mental preparation did you go through?

Emily Mei: I was prepared to get a lot of backlash for trying something new. Music has always been a part of my life, but mostly secretly and it was scary to show people another side of me and hope they accept it. I also wanted to put out a project that Sorn and Amber could be proud of since they put their trust in me!

You have asked your fans for a superpower they’d like to have. What would be your pick?

Emily Mei: Teleportation! I never want to sit in a car or plane again. Imagine the time and money you’d save!



What would be your next goal now that you have debuted? Any other artists that you’d like to collaborate with?

Emily Mei: I have a couple more songs I am looking to put out! They’re very different from 'My Domain' so I hope people can see another side of me. I am a huge fan of Alextbh‘s music and would love to collab one day! I have a couple of collabs in the works, can't say yet! But it’ll be fun.

Combining anime and music into one is definitely a refreshing take on music videos, one that we’d like to see more of. What have you planned ahead?

Emily Mei: I’ve always had a love for anime and wanted to include it as part of my music journey. I am definitely planning to have more anime in different styles! The story will continue soon.

Check out this short clip that Emily Mei shared with us, ahead of her interview.

