EXCLUSIVE: SORN talks about creating ‘Nirvana Girl’, relationship with former CLC member Yeeun and more

In 2019, she began her YouTube channel ‘Produsorn’. Her videos are now uploaded exclusively on the ‘Produsorn’ channel. She uploads a mixture of vlogs (day in the life, behind the scenes), song covers, Q&As, and unboxing videos. CLC members and (G)I-DLE' s Minnie are frequently featured on her channel. SORN originally began posting videos on TikTok in early 2020. She has accumulated over 2.5 million followers on the platform, as of September 2021. She also has a great reach in Instagram reels, YouTube shorts, etc- creating a social media presence, which has worked for her really well.

SORN began her journey of becoming a K-Pop artist in 2011 when she took part in the first season of ‘K-Pop Star Hunt’. She later debuted as a member of the South Korean girl group, CLC, under Cube Entertainment, from their debut in March 2015 until her departure from the group in November 2021.

Talking about her pre-debut days, SORN said that she came from a family that was in the entertainment Industry so she was used to it and loved singing and when she saw the opportunity to participate in the Kpop Star Hunt competition she took it. She went on the reminisce about her trainee days and spilled an anecdote where she and her members would hide snacks as they were not allowed to snack but the thrill of it still remains etched in her mind.

Talking about ‘Nirvana Girl’, SORN spills details on the creative process and her relationship with Yeeun, which she says hasn’t changed but rather grown deeper over the years. For the song, she said that she was inspired by Buddhism. Being a follower of the religion, she used the teachings as a way of expressing her true feelings. Nirvana in Buddhism means state of Enlightened and it speaks about her journey.

Regarding future plans, it seems SORN has many! She said that she looks forward to collaborating with artists who understand the style of music she is going for and shares the same vision as her, which could prove to be a fruitful experience. She is also working towards a full length album and hopes to start touring at the start of early 2023.

When asked about her favourite song, SORN shared her love for ‘Save Me’ and ‘Nirvana Girl’ as it has a personal touch. ‘Save Me’, as described by her, talks about her journey after CLC and how she had to find her identity again as a person and as an artist.

Moving on to her acting debut, SORN said that she feels more open to the thought of acting now than when she was in CLC as she felt that singing on stage is an experience but acting is a completely different ballgame but nowadays, she wants to challenge herself to act when an opportunity comes.

Towards the end of the interview, SORN shared an insightful message for her fans. She said that her fans should be able to find comfort and love in her music and no matter how tough life gets, they should keep going and believe in themselves as well as the journey they are on. When asked about her pending visit to India, SORN expressed excitement at the thought of visiting the country, she said that she plans to visit India soon, explore the country and meet her Indian fans. She said that she has never physically met her Indian fans and would love an opportunity like that soon!