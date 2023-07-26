EXCLUSIVE: 8TURN dives into details about UNCHARTED DRIFT, name BTS’ V, EXO’s Baekhyun as role models and more

Korean group 8TURN consists of 8 members- Myung Ho, Jae Yun, Min Ho, Yoon Sung, Hae Min, Kyung Min, Yun Gyu and Seung Heon. They debuted on January 30 of this year with the mini album 8TURNRISE and title track TIC TAC and became the first boy group of 2023! From the beginning, they gained attention for their sharp choreography, rapping skills, unique music video and the presence each member brought.

8TURN’s 2nd mini album UNCHARTED DRIFT and title track EXCEL:

This comeback is an extension to the concept from their debut as they go on exploring new places and unpredictable situations as people with exploding youth energy. EXCEL has a great message that focuses on choosing to work hard to reach their goal instead of taking the easy way out. They also talk about being responsible for their own actions and believing that they can excel with their talent and hard work. Like their debut track, fans loved the concept this time but the difference was they took a more angsty approach with rock. The other tracks on the album are WORLD, which was written by one of the members, Yun Gyu, WALK IT OUT, SKETCH and ING.

Here is Pinkvilla’s conversation with 8TURN:

What is different from your previous release and this album?

HAE MIN: I think the difference lies in our improvement and experience. As the entire situation was new to us as we just made our debut, we found it somewhat challenging. However, for the preparation and promotion of the second album, we were able to apply what we learned and experienced during the promotion of the debut album, so it was much easier this time. Also, I think the differences are evident from the high-energy performance we put on stage.

YOON SUNG: I think the concept of the songs and the album as well as the message that we try to convey really show how much we have grown and matured from the first album. We really wanted to show our improvements in this album, and I think we accomplished that during our promotion period. I feel very satisfied.

What is the message you want the listeners to receive from the album?

KYUNG MIN: We want to tell them that 8TURN will continue going our own way.

SEUNG HEON: Through this album, we wanted to show that we are really enjoying ourselves while breaking away from the norm. I hope the public can feel the joy from watching our performances and listening to our songs.

What is your songwriting process?

MIN HO: When the song has been chosen, there are several preparation processes that we go through. We may participate to write lyrics for the song, practice singing, and study about the overall concept of the song. We spend days and nights practicing in the practice room, focusing on the details, and practicing our facial expressions in order to present the performance to our fans.

YUN GYU: Once we are notified of the concept of the album, the song, and the choreography, we spend a lot of time just practicing. And then we take concept photos, record the songs and shoot the music video. When all that has been completed, we prepare and practice for our performance on stage.

What is each member's favorite genre of music and why?

MYUNG HO: My favorite is the pop genre. I used to like other genres more, but I listened to a lot of pop music during vocal practices, such as songs by Justin Bieber, Charlie Puth, and Shawn Mendes. I enjoyed listening to their songs and I started to listen to pop more.

JAE YUN: Personally, I try to listen to diverse genres in order to broaden my musical spectrum. I do not limit myself to only songs from genres that I like and try new genres as well.

Do you prefer trendy concepts for comebacks or timeless concepts like boycrush, bright, etc?

HAE MIN: I like all genres, including trendy, intense, and refreshing songs. I was glad to be able to try all of these kinds of songs in our second album, and I really look forward to all of our performances in the future.

KYUNG MIN: Between the two, I prefer timeless concepts. But my favorite would be timeless concepts that are trendy at the same time.

If you could travel to India for one day, what would your itinerary look like?

JAE YUN: I thought the Taj Mahal was beautiful ever since I saw it when I was young, so I really want to visit in person, and I want to try authentic Indian curry. I enjoyed eating curry when I was in New Zealand and I still do in Korea, so I want to try some from India as well.

SEUNG HEON: I want to visit different places in New Delhi, and I would also like to try local Indian curry.

What is the significance of 8TURN?

MYUNG HO: Just like our motto, it is to follow our own path and not the one that is given. For instance, it is like wearing our pants backward, a style we have been pursuing.

YOON SUNG: It’s quite difficult to put into words but the fact that eight of us with unique colors and different charms came together to form a team is what makes 8TURN special.

If you could get a member's talent, whose would it be and why?

MIN HO: I’m not one of the shorter members of the group, but I do want to get the height of KYUNG MIN. I wonder what it feels like to be as tall as KYUNG MIN.

YUN GYU: I want the healthy skin condition of YOON SUNG. My skin is very tanned because I spent a lot of time outdoors during summer, so I thought it would be nice to have his skin condition because he doesn’t get tanned from the sun a lot.

Who is your role model in the industry?

YOON SUNG: Baekhyun from EXO has been my role model for a very long time. I think all of his stages are marvelous, and I can’t imagine the amount of effort he put into showing his performance to the public. I absolutely love all of his stages!

HAE MIN: V from BTS is my role model and I looked up to him as I dreamed of becoming a singer. I loved the stage he put on during an awards ceremony, so I looked up all of his performances. I really enjoyed listening to the songs he released as a solo artist and they all were types of songs that I enjoy, so I wanted to become an artist like him. I also want to take on his fashion style as well!

YUN GYU: My role model is Taemin from SHINee. I think the way he immerses himself and controls the stage is extraordinary so that’s something I want to learn.

What is the next step for 8TURN?

JAE YUN: We will be participating in KCON LA and KAMP to be held in Mexico. We have schedules both in Korea and abroad, so do stay tuned for all that. If possible, I would like to visit India and make memories with our fans there.

KYUNG MIN: We will be going to LA for KCON and Mexico for KAMP. I want to gain more experience performing on various stages and show off our improvements to as many people as possible.

SEUNG HEON: We will be participating in the LA KCON and KAMP festival to be held in Mexico this August. We will continue to move forward with the passion of a rookie and show various aspects of the group.

How do you unwind after a stressful day?

MYUNG HO: Sleeping means the happiest time of the day for me, so that is how I relieve my stress. There are also other ways for me to unwind, like listening to music, going on a walk, watching a movie or a drama, and playing sports such as badminton.

MIN HO: Everyone will have their own way of relieving stress. I usually go on a walk alone and listen to music. While I’m on a walk I organize my thoughts on the things that stress me out and try to find ways to make it fun and enjoyable.

What advice would you give to other people who are pursuing music?

MIN HO: I’m sure they know that the road to becoming an artist is not easy. However, when those times pass and they make their debut, they may one day become role models to someone, instilling hopes and dreams, and comforting others. I think it is a blessing to be someone that can give people the strength to move forward. So I hope that everyone who dreams of becoming an artist overcome the challenge they face, take good care of themselves, and carry on.

YOON SUNG: If you are certain that this is something that you want to do and you have set your goal, you should keep working on it, enjoy the process, and move forward with your dreams.

KYUNG MIN: I don’t think I’m yet in a position to give advice, but I would like to tell them that you will face troubles and hardship regardless of what you choose to do in life, so be positive and overcome the challenges you might face.

SEUNG HEON: You need 1% of talent and 99% of hard work to become an artist. If you are currently putting in efforts to become one, that is the first step to achieving your dreams!

Send a message to your TURNINGs in India and around the world!

MYUNG HO: To our fans all around the world! Your support is what makes my day, so continue to cheer us on! I promise to think of you a lot, and to go see you all in person very soon so do stay tuned for all that!

JAE YUN: To all our TURNINGs! Thank you for all your love and support for our second album, and we are really enjoying our job as idols because of you. Thanks, and we will be back with better music and performance so please give us all your support!

HAE MIN: TURNINGs!!! We will always work hard to reach you wherever you are, whenever you need us! Support us and love us!

YUN GYU: To our fans all around the world! Thank you for your support. We will continue to work hard to go see you in person! I love you!

