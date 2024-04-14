Exhuma starring Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun breaks Gong Yoo's Train to Busan record; Surpasses 11.5 million viewers

Exhuma is a horror occult film starring Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Yoo Hae Jin, and Jeon Jin Ki. The movie was released on February 22 and since has set several records. The film which is based on the practice of occult has been garnering a lot of attention for its unconventional plot and star cast. It was also invited to take part in the renowned Berlin International Film Festival 2024.

Exhuma breaks Train to Busan's record as it garners 11.5 million viewers

As reported on April 14, the latest hit film Exhuma beat Gong Yoo starter Train to Busan as the film surpassed 11.5 million moviegoers. According to records, Train to Busan had garnered 11,567,816 viewers while Exhuma has managed to achieve 11,569,310 viewers. The film was released on February 22 and has been receiving millions of viewers since within a short span of time. Exhuma's box office numbers have also topped Parasite's in terms of total admissions and total gross. This marks a big achievement for the film, as Parasite is a globally known film and even took home several awards.

More about Exhuma

Exhuma starring Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Yoo Hae Jin, and Jeon Jin Ki will be released in the theatres in February. The project has been directed and written by Jang Jae Hyun who has also previously created Svaha: The Sixth Finger, The Priests, 12th Assistant Deacon, and more. He is also directing the Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been starrer The Nuns.

Exhuma tells the story of a family who suffers from paranormal activities and hence calls upon two shamans. They sense dark shadows that have attached themselves to the family. To get rid of it, they reach a gravesite in a small village. Once they dig up the grave, all evil is let loose.