Exhuma starring Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun breaks Gong Yoo's Train to Busan record; Surpasses 11.5 million viewers

The horror occult film Exhuma reached a new milestone as it surpassed 11.5 million moviegoers and beat Train to Busan's record. Here are the details.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Updated on Apr 14, 2024  |  10:11 PM IST |  13.4K
Exhuma: SHOWBOX
Exhuma: SHOWBOX

Exhuma is a horror occult film starring Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Yoo Hae Jin, and Jeon Jin Ki. The movie was released on February 22 and since has set several records. The film which is based on the practice of occult has been garnering a lot of attention for its unconventional plot and star cast. It was also invited to take part in the renowned Berlin International Film Festival 2024. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Exhuma breaks Train to Busan's record as it garners 11.5 million viewers

As reported on April 14, the latest hit film Exhuma beat Gong Yoo starter Train to Busan as the film surpassed 11.5 million moviegoers. According to records, Train to Busan had garnered 11,567,816 viewers while Exhuma has managed to achieve 11,569,310 viewers. The film was released on February 22 and has been receiving millions of viewers since within a short span of time. Exhuma's box office numbers have also topped Parasite's in terms of total admissions and total gross. This marks a big achievement for the film, as Parasite is a globally known film and even took home several awards. 

Related Stories

Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM take over Coachella, Park Bo Ram passes away
korean
Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM take over Coachella, Park Bo Ram passes away
Kai and Sehun attend EXO fan meeting amid military service
korean
Kai and Sehun attend EXO fan meeting amid military service



More about Exhuma

Exhuma starring Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Yoo Hae Jin, and Jeon Jin Ki will be released in the theatres in February. The project has been directed and written by Jang Jae Hyun who has also previously created Svaha: The Sixth Finger, The Priests, 12th Assistant Deacon, and more. He is also directing the Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been starrer The Nuns. 

Exhuma tells the story of a family who suffers from paranormal activities and hence calls upon two shamans. They sense dark shadows that have attached themselves to the family. To get rid of it, they reach a gravesite in a small village. Once they dig up the grave, all evil is let loose. 

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapcha

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles