Exhuma starring Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun reaches new milestone: Surpasses 11 million moviegoers in 40 days

Exhuma, starring Kim Go Eun, Choi Min Sik, and Lee Do Hyun, was released on February 22 and has since achieved many records. Within 32 days of its release, the film surpassed 10 million moviegoers. It became the first 2024 South Korean film to reach the 10 million mark. Moreover, Exhuma also broke Parasite's record in terms of box office revenue and number of viewers.

Exhuma surpasses 11 million moviegoers

On April 2, the Korean Film Council announced that Exhuma had surpassed 11 million moviegoers. It has managed to set this new record within 40 days of release. Additionally, Exhuma also took the crown of being the first horror occult movie to garner this many views at the theatre. Exhuma's box office numbers have also topped Parasite's in terms of total admissions and total gross. This marks a big achievement for the film, as Parasite is a globally known film and even took home several awards.

More about Exhuma

Exhuma, starring Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Yoo Hae Jin, and Jeon Jin Ki, will be released in theaters in February. The project has been directed and written by Jang Jae Hyun, who has also previously created Svaha: The Sixth Finger, The Priests, 12th Assistant Deacon, and more. He is also directing the Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been starrer The Nuns.

Exhuma tells the story of a family who suffers from paranormal activities and hence calls upon two shamans. They sense dark shadows that have attached themselves to the family. To get rid of it, they reach a gravesite in a small village. Once they dig up the grave, all evil is let loose.

