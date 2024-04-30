Zakir Khan is back on the screen with his show Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare 3. The stand-up comedian has been actively promoting the series. Amidst the promotions, he sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. During the conversation, the comedian-actor talked about the moment he felt he finally arrived. He recalled an incident to narrate the experience.

Zakir Khan on the moment he felt he finally arrived

During the interview, Zakir Khan said that he has been brought up by his family to follow music as a career. And they believed he would be a famous musician. One of the most successful stand-up comedians today, he recalled the day when he felt he finally arrived. "Mujhe pata hain agar main stand-up comedy ka baat karu toh, wo Delhi girl wala jo video hain, toh wo live show chal raha tha. Us din 4 videos tha and maine khaane ke liya bahar gaya toh mujhe mob kiya logon ne and udhar security pehli baar mujhe escort kiya."

"I know that if I talk about stand-up comedy, that Delhi girl video was going on, and there were 4 videos that day. When I went out to eat, people recognized me and called me over, and that's when security escorted me for the first time."

Watch the full interview here:

He said that it was for a short while, but the memory was still fresh in his mind. "7-8 seconds lage honge, wo mujhe bohot achhe se yaad hain, (It must have taken 7-8 seconds, I remember it very well)," added Khan.

He didn't act surprised as he was prepared for this. He shared that since his childhood, he has been advised how to act once he gains fame. He continued saying, "Meri taiyyari main, meri parvarish main, itni taiyyari thi is baat ki… tumhara naam hoga toh tumko kyase rehna hain, tumko kyase behave karna hain, logon se kyase milna jhulna hain, kyunki as a musician main taiyyari kar raha tha bachpan se. Music toh nahi huya, but naam tohh ho gaya… Uska handbook tha mere paas. Toh jab mujhe security andar leke jaa raha tha taab mereko laga ki… aab to ho gaya."

"My preparation, my upbringing, were all geared towards this... if you become famous, how to behave, how to interact with people because I have been preparing to become a musician since childhood. Although it didn't happen with music, I still earned name... I had that handbook. So when security was taking me inside, I felt like... now it's done."

Zakir Khan belongs to a family of classical musicians. Last year, he became the first Asian comedian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall.

Talking about his series, also starring Kumar Varun, Amruta Khanvilkar, Vyom Sharma, Gaurav K Sharma and Onima Kashyap, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 3 is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

