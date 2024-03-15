Top 15 movies like Train to Busan

South Korean movies, like much of the South Korean industry, have been entertaining millions not only in their country but internationally as well. As the world swiftly surfs on the Hallyu Wave (a cultural phenomenon where South Korean culture has been the recipient of raging popularity since the 1990s), audiences have been impressed by various genres of South Korean movies, such as the zombie thriller Train to Busan.

The Korean movie Train to Busan, with Gong Yoo in the lead role, has become a huge success. Fans have shown a lot of love for post-apocalyptic, thriller, horror, and zombie films, making Train to Busan a standout choice for its exciting and suspenseful storyline.

Here is a list of some top movies similar to Train to Busan:

Top 15 South Korean movies like Train to Busan

15. 301/302

301/302 is an old thriller movie that continues to entertain audiences with its timeless appeal. Hailing from the South Korean film industry, this psychological thriller revolves around two women residing in neighboring apartments - a talented chef and an anorexic writer. Just like Train To Busan, this movie is packed with suspense and excitement that will surely keep you on the edge of your seat.

Release Date: April 21, 1995

April 21, 1995 Director: Park Chul Soo

Park Chul Soo Cast: Bang Eun-jin, Hwang Shin-hye

Bang Eun-jin, Hwang Shin-hye Runtime: 100 minutes

14. Thirst

Thirst is a Korean horror movie that follows the story of another disease outbreak where a virus can turn you into a vampire and leave you with an undying thirst for blood. Song Kang Ho plays a catholic priest whose faith is tested when in an experiment gone wrong he becomes a vampire and falls in love with his friend’s wife.

Release Date: April 30, 2009

April 30, 2009 Director: Park Chan Wook

Park Chan Wook Cast: Song Kang Ho, Kim Ok Bin

Song Kang Ho, Kim Ok Bin Runtime: 134 minutes

13. The Piper

The Piper is a South Korean movie set in the period after the time of the Korean War. It is a horror thriller movie similar to Train to Busan inspired by the legend of the pied piper of Hamelin. A woman and her son come to a calm village after the war but the place holds horrors worse than what they have seen.

Release Date: July 9, 2015

July 9, 2015 Director: Kim Gwang Tae

Kim Gwang Tae Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Sung-min, Chun Woo-hee, Lee Joon

Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Sung-min, Chun Woo-hee, Lee Joon Runtime: 119 minutes

12. Yoga Hakwon

In Yoga Hakwon, gruesome incidents start taking place at the strangest place ever, a yoga class. This film is a women-cast-driven South Korean horror movie where with strict rules there is something devilish afoot that kills every one of them one by one, or does it?

Release Date: August 20, 2009

August 20, 2009 Director: Yoon Jae Yeon

Yoon Jae Yeon Cast: Eugene, Cha Soo Yeon, Jo Eun Ji, Hwang Seung Eon, Park Han Byul, Lee Young Jin

Eugene, Cha Soo Yeon, Jo Eun Ji, Hwang Seung Eon, Park Han Byul, Lee Young Jin Runtime: 97 minutes

11. A Tale of Two Sisters

A Tale of Two Sisters is inspired by the folk tale of Rose Flower, Red Lotus and is a psychological horror film. It centers around two sisters, one of whom has recently been discharged from a mental hospital. The surprises and chilling turns in this movie are sure to deeply affect you.

Release Date: June 13, 2009

June 13, 2009 Director: Kim Jee Woon

Kim Jee Woon Cast: Im Soo Jung, Moon Geun Young, Yum Jung Ah, Kim Kap Soo

Im Soo Jung, Moon Geun Young, Yum Jung Ah, Kim Kap Soo Runtime: 114 minutes

10. Acacia

Acacia is a story of a couple who adopt a boy, who is strangely obsessed with the acacia plant. Suddenly the boy runs away and strange happenings start taking place around the house, the truth will surprise you so watch this horror movie now.

Release Date: October 17, 2003

October 17, 2003 Director: Park Ki Hyeong

Park Ki Hyeong Cast : Shim Hye Jin, Kim Jin Geun, Moon Woo Bin, Jeong Na Yun

: Shim Hye Jin, Kim Jin Geun, Moon Woo Bin, Jeong Na Yun Runtime: 103 minutes

9. Project Wolf Hunting

Project Wolf Hunting is one of the new Korean horrors on the list and can not be missed. The movie will be a fan favorite for those who love gruesome and gore killings with blood everywhere. One of the bloodiest South Korean horror movies like Train to Busan is Project Wolf Hunting. Taking place on a ship contrast to the gory train zombie movie it is still horrific.

Release Date: September 21, 2022

September 21, 2022 Director: Kim Hong Seon

Kim Hong Seon Cast : Seo In Guk, Jang Dong Yoon, Choi Gwi Hwa, Park Ho San, Jung So Min, Ko Chang Seok, Jang Young Nam, Sung Dong Il

: Seo In Guk, Jang Dong Yoon, Choi Gwi Hwa, Park Ho San, Jung So Min, Ko Chang Seok, Jang Young Nam, Sung Dong Il Runtime: 112 minutes

8. The Host

The world is moving forward with scientific developments but are they all safe? All post-apocalyptic stories start from a science experiment gone wrong. In The Host, one such incident gives birth to a bloodthirsty monster who is killing spree.

Release Date: July 27, 2006

July 27, 2006 Director: Bong Joon Ho

Bong Joon Ho Cast : Song Kang Ho, Byun Hee-bong, Park Hae Il, Bae Doona, Go Ah Sung

: Song Kang Ho, Byun Hee-bong, Park Hae Il, Bae Doona, Go Ah Sung Runtime: 119 minutes

7. The Witch Part 1: The Subversion

The Witch Part 1: The Subversion is one of the best thriller horror South Korean movies, a girl with mysterious powers is against zombie-like people who are tough to kill. With action-packed scenes and a stellar cast, it becomes an unmissable thriller on the list.

Release Date: June 27, 2018

June 27, 2018 Director: Park Hoon Jung

Park Hoon Jung Cast : Kim Da Mi, Jo Min Su, Park Hee Soon, Choi Woo Shik

: Kim Da Mi, Jo Min Su, Park Hee Soon, Choi Woo Shik Runtime: 125 minutes

6. The Wailing

One of the best horror movies from South Korea The Wailing is a gem. The Wailing follows a police officer who in order to save his daughter is trying to solve a series of mysterious killing in a village. An infection ails villagers and is turning them into hungry killers.

Release Date: May 12, 2016

May 12, 2016 Director: Na Hong Jin

Na Hong Jin Cast : Kwak Do Won. Hwang Jung-min, Chun Woo-hee, Jun Kunimura

: Kwak Do Won. Hwang Jung-min, Chun Woo-hee, Jun Kunimura Runtime: 156 minutes

5. Peninsula

Talk of movies like Train to Busan, and how can you miss its sequel. Set four years later since the incidents of the train zombie movie Peninsula follows a soldier who is given the task to get a truck of money from an area that is now ailed with thousands of zombies, a rogue military, and a family.

Release Date: July 15, 2022

July 15, 2022 Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Yeon Sang Ho Cast : Gang Dong Won, Lee Jung Hyun, Kwon Hae Hyo

: Gang Dong Won, Lee Jung Hyun, Kwon Hae Hyo Runtime: 116 minutes

4. Rampant

Rampant is a period post-apocalyptic horror movie, starring Hyun Bin, well that's enough for someone to watch this movie. In this movie, there is a zombie plague in the Joseon period in South Korea with the addition of political twists and turns.

Release Date: October 25, 2018

October 25, 2018 Director: Kim Sung Hoon

Kim Sung Hoon Cast : Hyun Bin, Jang Dong-gun, Kim Eui Sung, Jeong Man Sik, Lee Sun Bin, Jo Woo Jn, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Dae Gon

: Hyun Bin, Jang Dong-gun, Kim Eui Sung, Jeong Man Sik, Lee Sun Bin, Jo Woo Jn, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Dae Gon Runtime: 121 minutes

3. #Alive

#Alive shouts zombie apocalypse just by its name and with the twist that it's set in today’s world the experience gets even more thrilling. A zombie apocalypse is afoot in Seoul as a video game live streamer struggles to stay live.

Release Date: June 24, 2020

June 24, 2020 Director: Cho Il Hyung

Cho Il Hyung Cast : Park Shin Hye, Yoo Ah In

: Park Shin Hye, Yoo Ah In Runtime: 99 minutes

2. Seoul Station

The first installment of the Train to Busan movie series is the animated South Korean movie Seoul Station. The movie serves as a mind-blowing sequel to Train to Busan, it takes the theme of father and children relationships to another level. If you love Train to Busan this you can not miss.

Release Date: August 18, 2016

August 18, 2016 Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Yeon Sang Ho Cast : Shim Eun Kyung, Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Joon

: Shim Eun Kyung, Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Joon Runtime: 92 minutes

1. Badland Hunters

The latest addition to the post-apocalyptic South Korean movies is Badland Hunters, one that can not be missed whatever may come. The world is closer to its end and mad scientists have created people who are like zombies, but this time in a more dangerous twist they are not slow, rather powerful, and obviously not easy to kill.

Release Date: January 26, 2024

January 26, 2024 Director: Heo Myung Haeng

Heo Myung Haeng Cast : Ma Dong Seok, Lee Hee Joon, Lee Jun Young, Roh Jeong Eui

: Ma Dong Seok, Lee Hee Joon, Lee Jun Young, Roh Jeong Eui Runtime: 107 minutes

Get on a thrilling horror spree yourself with a touch of zombie, and start watching these top 15 movies like Train to Busan.

