EXO’s D.O. is gearing up for his upcoming solo album titled Blossom. He has dropped the schedule for its release along with the names of the tracks that will be included in the album. Previously, he also unveiled a teaser image of the album, elevating the anticipation among his fans.

On April 14, 2024, EXO’s D.O. has revealed the tracklist for his highly anticipated upcoming solo album titled Blossom. The album consists of a total of 6 songs, and the titles are as follows, Mars, Simple Joys, Popcorn, Goodnight, My Dear, and About Time. The first song on the list, Mars, will serve as the title track for the album. The tracks are composed, written, and arranged by various talented artists.

Additionally, the promotional schedule for the album has also been released, which provides information about the releases. In the upcoming days, there will be various releases such as concept photos, behind-the-scenes videos, music video teasers, and so on. The B-side track Popcorn will also have a music video, which will be released ahead of the album on May 1, 2024. Subsequently, the album will be released on May 7, 2024, along with the music video for the title track, Mars. The making video of the main track will also be released on the following day of the release.

More about EXO's D.O. and future activities

The artist also announced his first-ever solo concert tour, titled Bloom, a few days ago. The concert tour will kick off on June 8, 2024, in Seoul, where he will be performing for two days. The concert tour will be held across many cities in Asia, such as Taipei, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Manila, and more, in the subsequent days. Ticketing and further details about the tour will be revealed soon by the agency in the coming days.

The artist released his first solo album, Empathy, with the title track Rose, in 2021, and he released his second solo album, Expectations, with the title track Somebody, in 2023. Doh Kyungsoo left SM Entertainment after a decade of collaboration with the company in the same year and established his own entertainment agency called Company Soosoo, along with his long-time manager Nam Kyungsoo, for his solo activities.