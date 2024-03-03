FANTASY BOYS’ K-Soul’s father passed away in February; Agency issues statement

K-Soul is a part of the 11-member boy group FANTASY BOYS which also includes Minseo, Hanbin, Hikari, Ling Qi, Hikaru, Wooseok, Sungmin, Hyeontae, Gyurae, and Kaedan. In September, the idol had taken a hiatus from his professional activities to take care of his father and grandmother who were facing health issues. His agency revealed that K-Soul's father passed away in late February.

FANTASY BOYS' K-Soul's father is no more

On March 2, PocketDol Studio announced that FANTASY BOYS member K-Soul's father passed away on February 25. They revealed that the idol had been busy going back and forth between South Korea and Japan due to professional activities but had returned to China after getting to know that his father's health had worsened. The young idol had halted his activities in September 2023 because of his family members' health issues. Later in October, he rejoined group activities and took part in the concerts in Japan.

More about FANTASY BOYS and K-Soul

The group was formed through the survival show FANTASY BOYS hence their name. Trainees from South Korea, Japan, China, the United States, Australia, and Thailand, more than 1000 in total participated in this reality show. Out of many, the top 12 were selected to debut together. The group signed with PocketDol Studio. On August 23, pre-debut member Junwon departed from the group and FANTASY BOYS finally made their debut with their mini album NEW TOMORROW as an 11-membered group on September 21 this year. The group signed with PocketDol Studio. The mini-album includes three tracks, New Tomorrow, One Shot, and Shangri La.

K-Soul is not new to reality shows. The Chinese member has previously taken part in Super Idol in 2015 and We Are Young in 2020 under the stage name Su Er. He finished at the 9th spot on FANTASY BOYS.

