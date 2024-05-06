Ananya Panday has become one of the most beloved fashion icons for the Gen-Z crowd, and her lovely ensembles inspire every modern diva. From stunning neon hues to breezy florals, the actress’ love for corseted mini dresses is no secret. She has managed to rock a variety of minis that are incomparably femme, fabulous, and flattering. Her gorgeous corseted mini-dress moments have proven that she's a fashion queen who can slay this trend like no other.

So, why don’t we zoom in and check out 4 instances when the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress inspired us with form-fitting corseted mini dresses?

Ananya Panday’s 4 beyond-gorgeous corseted mini-dresses

Neon strapless mini-dress:

The Dream Girl 2 actress always makes a mark with her fashion-forward picks and her strapless neon yellow mini dress is proof. Panday wore an effortlessly chic Alex Perry dress with a vibrant hue that screamed all things gorgeousness. The overlapped and ruched design of the body-hugging ensemble was just a great pick for almost every outing. Add matching pumps or heels for the perfect look with this one.

Sheer white mini-dress:

Ananya can look effortlessly stylish in everything she wears, and her ability to embrace light colors is beyond stunning. The diva recently proved this by wearing a form-fitting white mini dress. This sleeveless mini dress with a sheer corseted design was pure perfection. The plunging and alluring neckline also rocked. Pair this dress with pumps or thigh-high boots for a party-ready look.

Yellow floral mini-dress:

Florals are quite the rage this summer and the Liger actress didn’t hold back. She recently made a case for floral fabulousness in a summer-ready yellow mini dress with a deep neckline featuring sleek straps. The corseted design of the dress allowed for the piece to beautifully envelop the diva’s curves. Even the vibrant hue of the piece glowed against the diva’s complexion. You can pair such dresses with simply cool strappy sandals for the perfect beachy look.

Off-white pleated mini-dress:

Panday’s love for all things light and breezy is also visible in the outfit choices she has made. The actress recently wore a stylish off-white dress that simply rocked. Even the simple yet stylish piece’s pleated and ruched style added to the overall summer-ready appeal. The corseted style with the tie-ups added a Gen-Z spin to this dress, making it all a total must-have for every modern fashionista. Feel free to pair such dresses with contrasting black boots to serve some monochromatic magic.

Which one of Ananya Panday’s corset mini dresses is your absolute favorite? Please comment below and share your thoughts with us.

