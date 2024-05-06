Why Did Cody Rhodes Use Brock Lesnar’s Kimura Lock at WWE Backlash 2024 Against Aj Styles? Find Out

WWE hosted the WWE Backlash 2024 premium live event in France last weekend, which was a massive success. WWE Universe witnessed one of the craziest crowds in the history of the sport.

WWE booked a couple of excellent matches for the card; the event got started with a major twist when the SmackDown general manager turned tag tea, the match between team Randy Orton, Kevin Ownes vs Tama Tonga, and Solo Sikoa, the ending of the game was very surprising when unexpectedly brother of Tama Tonga Tanga Loa joined The Bloodline and helped new Bloodline to pick win against Kevin and Randy.

At the main event, Cody Rhodes was booked to defend his WWE Undisputed Championship against former WWE Champion AJ Styles; both superstars blew the roofs with extraordinary performances.

AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes both used unique professional wrestling that they do not often use. The Phenomenal One used the burning hammer maneuver, and the other hand, Cody Rhodes used the signature move of former rival Brock Lesnar.

Many fans shared video clips and pictures of Cody Rhodes using Brock Lesnar's moves and wondered why Rhodes used Lesnar's signature in his match against AJ Styles.

Fans are now pointing out an interview of Cody Rhodes from the premiere of The American Nightmare documentary; Cody Rhodes revealed how he picks moves to form his long-term rivals.

Cody Rhodes said, "My rule is, if I wrestle you more than five times, I can do all your stuff. It's only my rule, and people hate it. I love the Cody Cutter. I think it's better than an Os-Cutter, but I did get it from Will Ospreay, so fair play to Will, who's super talented, beyond super talented.

Suppose I've wrestled you more than five times. I told Jay Lethal this once, and he hated it. He's like, 'No, wait, no, no, that's not how it works.' I can do your stuff; it's just my rule."

WWE Backlash 2024 Result

- Cody Rhodes (c) vs AJ Styles - Cody Rhodes retains.

- Bayley (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi - Bayley retains.

- Damian Priest (c) vs Jey Uso - Damian Priest retains the WH Championship.

- Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga - Debut of Tanga Loa; Solo and Tama win.

- Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. The Kabuki Warriors - New champions crowned: Bianca Belair and Jade.

