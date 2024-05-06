EXO’s Kai spotted enjoying vacation in Bali amid military enlistment; photos spark debate about public service rules

EXO member Kai is currently carrying out his military enlistment as a public service worker. He joined the same on May 11, 2023. However, the K-pop idol was reportedly spotted vacationing in Bali. Some photos of him were quickly circulated online, sparking heated debate about military rules.

EXO's Kai's alleged photos from Bali amid military service sparks split reactions

Recently Kai became the center of discussion in many online communities, when some netizens allegedly spotted him in Bali, despite serving in the military.

As the photos and videos made rounds, many fans claimed that he received a military vacation and hence was seen enjoying it. However, the other side presented the debate about how he was allowed to leave the country while still fulfilling his enlistment as a public service worker.

Fans defend EXO's Kai

According to netizens, South Korea’s military law prohibits K-pop idols from traveling overseas even for promotional activities while serving their enlistment.

However EXO’s fanbase EXO-Ls were quick to defend Kai saying that he received a vacation from the military and with permission, he could go out of the country. They also think, since he needed travel access to go to Bali, proper documents were handed to him by his generals.

More about South Korea's mandatory military service and Kai's enslistment

Notably, Years ago, South Korea implemented mandatory military service for their male citizens who must enlist before the age of 28. Later, a bill was initially created attempting to K-pop idols’ exemption from the service.

However it wasn’t passed and only a rule known as ‘BTS law’ made it, which allows any members of K-pop groups to delay their enlistment by 2 more years, until 30 years old.

Kai was preparing for EXO’s comeback in 2023 when he enlisted for military service. The reason is in January of last year, he turned 30 according to Korean age. Since he didn’t fill the quota for exemption, he joined the military on May 11, serving as a public worker after his initial training.

Meanwhile, Kai’s total service timeline is about 18 months. After serving one more year, the idol will likely be discharged in February 2025.

