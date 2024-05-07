Met Gala 2024: What Time Will Red Carpet Begin And How Long Will Event Continue? Find Out All

The annual star-studded red carpet event is back!

Met Gala 2024 will be held on Monday, May 6, and commence at 5:30 p.m. ET. This year's theme for the Metropolitan Museum of Art event will be Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion and the dress code is The Garden of Time.

How long will the Met Gala last?

Before the event commences, the media people reach the venue and set up their cameras near the iconic Met Gala stairs to capture the outfits in their full glory.

Although the Gala begins in the early evening, celebrities are known to arrive late. Beyonce arrived last at the 2015 Met, and Riahana, who was pregnant at the time, showed up at 10 pm in last year’s Met with partner Asap Rocky.

Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said that Rihanna always arrives “fashionably late!” So, the Gala can get stretched out until midnight.

What happens after the Met Gala?

This star-studded event is just the beginning of the night's excitement. The afterparty, a gathering of the most influential names in the industry, is a mystery that leaves fans curious and eager for more.

Wintour maintains secrecy about the event's inner workings. She reportedly has strict regulations regarding the dress code and cell phone or social media usage. The attendees of the event get to relish a lavish feast and musical performances—some of the past performers include Cher, Rihanna, Madonna, and Lady Gaga.

The Gala also holds an exhibition that showcases the latest designs and couture from the museum's Costume Institute, for which the event raises the money. Invited celebrities can enter the event for free, but other attendees must buy a ticket that costs $75,000. Met confirmed the price to CBS MoneyWatch.