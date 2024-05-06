Ananya Panday is a Gen-Z fashion icon who slays in basically everything she wears. This is also true for her comfortably cool street-style looks. These unique-hued ensembles always make a case for her vibrant existence.

The Liger actress usually pairs these fits with wide-legged and ripped denim jeans with a simple graphic tee, cool crop tops, and a casual vibe. Her latest comfy yet stylish look was no different. She aces the look with denim jeans.

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed glance at Ananya Panday’s blue-hued causal outfit with a street-style vibe to better understand her summer-ready ensemble?

Ananya Panday’s blue-hued casual OOTD:

The Dream Girl 2 actress always goes above and beyond to serve street-style sassiness with a comfortable edge. Her recent ensemble featured a sleeveless ribbed blue crop top with a rather sophisticated closed and high circular neckline. The form-fitting blue top helped the diva flaunt her enviable curves and super-fit waist. Panday paired her blue crop top with high-waisted denim cargo jeans. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress' jeans had an ankle-length wide-legged silhouette with convenient pockets on both sides. The sassy actress added matching pastel blue Dioract Dior sandals with her cool ensemble. These pastel midnight blue sandals, approximately worth Rs. 96,020, gave the outfit a rather well-thought-out appeal. They made her outfit look harmonious and feel more comfortable than ever.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup choices:

The Gehraiyaan actress gave a minimalist touch to her ensemble with a delicate gold necklace that has tiny droplets attached to it. She also added a beaded sky blue layered bracelet and matching gold rings to elevate the look subtly without actually stealing focus from the whole blue-hued ensemble. Ananya also went with a bold no-makeup look to flaunt her incomparable natural beauty and beautiful smile.

The diva added just a touch of nourishing lip gloss to add a touch of shimmer. She also tied her dark and luscious locks up neatly in a well-combed high bun.

This summer-ready look is perfect for casual dates, hanging with the girls, going on coffee runs, or just stepping out for casual movie nights with bae. Doesn’t it look amazing?

What did you think of Ananya’s OOTD? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor modernizes Sridevi’s Hawa Hawai look in Falguni Shani Peacock’s shimmery gold co-ord set