Did you know Byeon Woo Seok was not initially the first choice for Ryu Sun Jae's role in Lovely Runner? Know more

Adapted from a beloved web novel and crafted by Lee Si Eun, the brilliant mind behind True Beauty, comes Lovely Runner, a captivating time-travel romance drama. This story poses a compelling question: "What if you could change fate to save your ultimate idol?"

Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a devoted fan shattered by the loss of her favorite star, Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by the strikingly tall (189cm) Byeon Woo Seok. With his portrayal, Byun Woo Seok effortlessly embodies the character of Ryu Sun Jae, a shining top-tier star admired for his flawless appearance, remarkable talent, and magnetic charm, who has a past as a promising swimmer. But did you know he wasn’t the first pick for the role?

Byeon Woo Seok wasn’t almost Ryu Sun Jae

Lovely Runner continues to soar in ratings, captivating audiences globally with each new episode. Its popularity has skyrocketed, making it one of the most talked-about series of the moment. Among the reasons for its success are its compelling plot, breathtaking visuals, undeniable chemistry among the cast, and, of course, the magnetic presence of Kim Hye Yoon. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

But shining brightly alongside her is Byeon Woo Seok, who has become a standout in his role as Ryu Sun Jae. With his charming, adorable, and sometimes vulnerable portrayal, Byeon Woo Seok effortlessly captivates viewers, leaving them captivated and blushing with every romantic or emotional moment. His performance as Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner marks a significant breakthrough in his career, but did you know he almost wasn’t Ryu Sun Jae?

Advertisement

Despite initial hesitations in the K-drama market, Lovely Runner faced casting challenges as some actors passed on the project, misconceiving it as a typical tale of the unrequited love of a K-pop fan. However, Byeon Woo Seok's bold decision to take on the role breathed new life into the production, allowing it to move forward.

His commitment to the character of Ryu Sun Jae, a renowned idol, goes beyond acting. Byeon Woo Seok even lent his voice to the show's soundtrack, singing Sudden Shower, a song dedicated to Sun Jae's first love, Im Sol. The song's popularity soared, propelling the fictional band Eclipse to the 82nd spot on the Melon Top 100 chart.

Fans are happy that Byeon Woo Seok got selected to portray Ryu Sun Jae. They feel he truly embodies the character, making it hard to picture anyone else in the role. Fans believe being Sun Jae is no easy feat; he has to sing, swim, be cute, funny, and overall deeply in love, all while convincingly portraying three different timelines. Hence, they are delighted with Byeon Woo Seok's casting.

More about Ryu Sun Jae and Byeon Woo Seok

Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by actor Byeon Woo Seok, is a beloved fictional character in the hit tvN series Lovely Runner. Byeon Woo Seok has received considerable acclaim for his flawless depiction of the idol character despite never having been an idol or idol trainee himself.

His popularity has soared to such heights that, most recently, during the Jeonju International Film Festival, he garnered significant attention on the red carpet. Notably, fans could be heard shouting Sun Jae instead of his name, underscoring the immense impact of the drama.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Byeon Woo Seok tries to win as Lovely Runner's Ryu Sun Jae in funny Running Man preview; Watch