TV shows with Han So Hee truly have one-of-a-kind stories that captivate the audience entirely. Furthermore, the artist’s phenomenal performances easily blow away the viewers and everyone ultimately ends up becoming her fan. She has never hesitated to take up a role that might be quite different from the usual characters she plays. Furthermore, her performances constantly stand out, making them one of the most iconic series of all time.

From being a shy yet confident girl in Nevertheless to a bold and strong woman in My Name, the actor can mold herself into any character. Without further ado, let’s check out some of the shows that prove her mettle.

7 TV Shows with Han So Hee that leave audiences spellbound

1. The World of the Married

Cast: Kim Hee Ae, Park Hae Joon, Han So Hee

Director: Mo Wan Il

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2020

The plot of the story revolves around a successful doctor with a flourishing career who is married to an aspiring filmmaker. However, her life takes a turn for the worse when she finds out that her husband is having an extramarital affair. As the story progresses it delves into themes of grief, revenge and healing. Han So Hee gained nationwide recognition from that role which garnered her with more opportunities.

2. Nevertheless

Cast: Han So Hee, Song Kang, Chae Jong Hyeop

Director: Kim Ga Ram

Runtime: Approximately 70 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

Based on the webtoon of the same name by Jung Seo, the story revolves around two individuals who are completely different from each other. While the girl does not tend to get into a relationship due to past trauma the other tends to play with the feelings of the people who like him. However, their perception of life starts to change as they eventually get attached to each other.

3. My Name

Cast: Han So Hee, Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Hee Soon

Director: Kim Jin Min

Runtime: Approximately 40-60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

After a woman’s father is murdered, she is filled with rage and sets out on a quest to avenge him. She joins a dangerous gang and puts her entire trust on the crime boss. Moreover, she also enrolls in the police force and becomes a mole for the gang. As the story progresses her life further becomes complicated. Forming unexpected relationships on the way, she gets further intertwined in the loophole.

4. Soundtrack #1

Cast: Han So Hee, Park Hyun Sik, Yoon Seo Ah, Park Hoon

Director: Kim Hee Won

Seasons: 1

Runtime: Approximately 40-60 minutes per episode

Release Year: 2022

The plot of the series follows two friends who have known each other for nearly two decades. However, due to some circumstances, they move in together for two weeks. They both start exploring their love for music and start to collaborate as well. However, soon their relationship turns into something more than friendship and they eventually develop feelings for each other.

5. Gyeongseong Creature

Cast: Han So Hee, Claudia Kim, Wi Ha Joon, Park Seo Joon, Ji Woo

Director: Chung Dong Yoon, Roh Young Sub

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

Set in Japanese-occupied Korea, the story revolves around the time Gyeongseong was under the Japanese regime’s control and inflicted brutality on the citizens. The colonizers also started to do secret biological experiments on the people which gave birth to a brutal monster. A group of rebels rise against the occupation and they do not just have to fight the invaders but also the grotesque monster that walks among them.

6. Money Flower

Cast: Jang Hyuk, Park Se Young, Jang Seung Jo, Han So Hee

Director: Kim Hee Won

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2017

The story follows a man who plots to avenge his family from the owner of the company he is employed in as he suffered a traumatic childhood inflicted by him. With a secret identity, he enters the company and slowly hatches his plans. However, he starts to rethink his intentions after falling in love with a girl. He further gets intertwined with his revenge plan and begins to have conflicting thoughts.

7. Abyss

Cast: Park Bo Young, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Jae, Han So Hee

Director: Yoo Je Won

Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019

The supernatural story follows two individuals who meet their deaths in separate incidents. However, they happen to be reborn again into the world. Although they have the same consciousness, they do not recognize the bodies that they are in. Han So Hee takes on the supporting role in the show. Although she has limited screen time, she tends to attract the attention of the audience.

The list of TV shows with Han So Hee mentioned above is some of her best work throughout the years as an actor. The artist will be appearing in new upcoming shows, such as Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 in the second half of 2024. Furthermore, she is also confirmed to appear in Project Y and Dotgabi which will be released in the near future.

