BLACKPINK's Lisa waves ceremonial chequered flag at F1 Miami Grand Prix; hangs out with Red Bull's Max Verstappen

BLACKPINK's Lisa surprised fans when she made an unexpected appearance at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, waving the ceremonial chequered flag and hanging out with Oracle Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Her participation in the event sparked excitement among fans, who were delighted to see her enjoying herself in Miami.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa at F1 Miami Grand Prix

On May 5, BLACKPINK's Lisa made an unexpected appearance at the F1 Miami Grand Prix in Florida, surprising both racing enthusiasts and K-pop fans alike. While her interest in Formula 1 racing came as a surprise, Lisa delighted fans by not only attending the event but also actively participating in it.

Viewers were taken aback when Lisa was spotted on television, poised to wave the ceremonial black and white checkered flag, a prestigious duty typically reserved for well-known personalities.

As Lando Norris crossed the finish line, Lisa took charge, adding her name to the list of celebrities who have waved the flag at Formula 1 events, joining the ranks of icons like David Beckham, Justin Bieber, and Tom Holland.

In addition to her flag-waving duties, Lisa was seen mingling with the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, solidifying her VIP status at the event.

BLACKPINK fans, known as BLINKs, expressed their delight at Lisa's unexpected appearance, relishing in the "random side quest" she embarked on. They were thrilled to see her enjoying herself and couldn't help but gush over her adorable presence throughout the event.

BLACKPINK's Lisa has been making waves with her recent activities. From being spotted with her rumored beau Frédéric Arnault in Paris and attending an event in Miami, to sharing snippets from a hangout session with American singer Destiny Rogers, Lisa continues to engage with her fans.

Additionally, the announcement of Lisa's partnership with RCA Records also raised speculations about her new solo music on the horizon, while her venture into entrepreneurship with LLOUD showcases her boss-woman spirit. Moreover, her surprise appearance at Coachella further fueled rumors about her new music industry and pop culture landscape.

