Naomi Campbell’s lavender see-through saree designed by Manish Malhotra is something you’ve never seen before

Naomi Campbell is not just a model but a superstar who quickly rose to fame globally with her stunning looks and confident walk on the runway. When it comes to fashion, she’s a trendsetter. Designers love to dress her, making her part of some of the most extensive brand campaigns. Most recently, we witnessed a collaboration that many may not have thought of before: Naomi Campbell and Manish Malhotra.

The supermodel drew gazes at the lavish wedding of billionaire Umar Kamani and model Nada Adelle in the beautiful French Riveria. Among the splendor and opulence of the event, Naomi’s choice of outfit stole the spotlight. She graced the occasion in a stunning lavender saree designed by renowned designer Manish Malhotra. Check out her saree and look, which will definitely make your jaws drop.

Naomi Campbell’s lavender saree

Naomi Campbell wowed everyone at the wedding with her lavender-hued saree. Her pre-draped saree, ready to wear right away, had a floor-sweeping pleated front with a beaded belt cinched at the waist, adding a touch of sparkle.

The part of the saree that went over her shoulder, called pallu, was see-through and embellished with designs made of gota-work and sequins. It also had delicate feathers in lavender and white on the edges. As the model walked, the pallu followed behind her like a train, giving it an almost magical feel.

To complete her look, Model wore a strapless blouse that showed off her shoulders and neckline. The blouse was adorned with beads and sequins, adding glamour to the ensemble. It had a corseted bodice fitted tightly around her waist, accentuating her figure.

Naomi’s glam and accessories

The model adorned herself with stunning diamond jewelry, including a maang tikka, bracelets, rings, and earrings. These jewels added an extra sparkle to her ethnic ensemble and elevated the overall look.

Her makeup was also on point. She had smokey eyes, adding drama to her eyes, and caramel lipstick. She sported feathered brows, mascara to make her lashes pop, blush on her cheekbones for a natural flush, and a beaming highlighter on her contours for that radiant glow. For her hair, she opted for a center-part style with loose tresses cascading down her shoulders.

With her stunning saree, flawless makeup, and perfectly styled hair, Naomi Campbell looked every bit the glamourous superstar she is. She truly knows how to pull off a stunning look from head to toe!

