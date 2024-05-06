If you haven’t been keeping up with the fierce and fabulous looks served by Janhvi Kapoor lately to take style inspiration and up your fashion game then, you have been seriously missing out. The gorgeous diva has been serving one incomparable look after the other, and we’re sincerely speechless. Keeping up with this reputation, she wore an incredible all-gold ensemble that ended up taking Instagram by storm.

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed glance at Janhvi Kapoor’s head-to-toe gold attire to see how the modern Mr. and Mrs. Mahi actress recreated her mother, Sridevi’s iconic all-gold look from Hawa Hawai, Mr. India?

Janhvi Kapoor looked incomparable in an all-gold look:

The Bawaal actress never fails to leave her fans and followers wanting more every time she shares her bold and stylish looks on Instagram. Her latest ensemble, designed by the renowned fashion duo at Falguni Shank Peacock, exuded glamour with a sparkling sleeveless bodysuit that beautifully showcased the Dhadak actress' flawless figure in all the best ways. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The bodysuit's high neckline gave it an elegant touch, but what truly stood out was the exquisite artwork of nature-inspired gold beaded and sequin embroidery. The Roohi actress looked classy as ever, pairing it with a matching high-waisted skirt in a captivating gold hue. The skirt had a mesmerizing asymmetrical design, adding a touch of sparkle and shine.

Advertisement

The floor-length skirt with a super hot thigh-high slit also had a train that beautifully trailed behind her as the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress walked ahead with confidence and grace. We loved the diva’s apsara-coded look. She literally looks like her mother, doesn’t she? The diva successfully modernized her mother’s Hawa Hawal look, and we’re in awe.

Janhvi Kapoor’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle game:

Janhvi Kapoor is known to slay in the fashion department, and her accessories for this outfit were also top-notch, as always. She went for eye-catching gold chain-inspired earrings and coordinating gold rings from Outhouse Jewellery. But the real showstopper was the elegant gold tiara adorned with sparkling diamond studs. Her style is definitely worth emulating.

Kapoor rocked a hyper-feminine look, with her beautiful hair left open. She styled her luscious dark locks into a sleek and straight hairstyle with a middle part, pinned back from both sides, which perfectly framed her stunning face. Her makeup was fabulous and radiant, with a flawless base, a hint of blush, shimmery eyeliner, and a lovely peach gloss. This look allowed Janhvi to showcase her natural beauty.

Janhvi Kapoor loves to make a mark in shiny looks:

Janhvi Kapoor is known for her love of shimmery outfits. She frequently dons sequined gowns, metallic dresses, beautiful sarees, and anything that catches the light on red carpets, star-studded parties, and social media posts. Her sparkly fashion choices have made her a trendsetter and a fashion icon for many. We are super inspired by her magical sense of style, and her party-ready magic always leaves us gasping.

So, what did you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s look? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari shows how to slay in an ombré Anarkali suit with intricate threadwork