Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 1: Premiere Window, Sequel Announcement & More To Know

With the Blue Lock Episode Nagi movie continuing to amaze fans, the makers have brought the most amazing piece of news for the fans of the series. This happens to be the announcement of Blue Lock Season 2's premiere window. Months after the official renewal of the series, the anime finally has a final window. Thus, without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about the latest update.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 1: Premiere window announcement

The announcement comes from the official Twitter, now X, page of Blue Lock. The tweet update confirmed that the second season of Blue Lock will be coming out in the Fall slate of 2024. This will be the October month of the year. Apart from this confirmation, no promotional poster, teaser, or trailer was revealed in the public domain.

Thus, fans would have to wait for the sequel to near its release. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect from Blue Lock Season 2?

The first season of Blue Lock ended up using the first eleven volumes of the original manga by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura. With this, the second season will catch up with the plot from the 12th Volume. The last we saw, Kunigami had left the arrangement and Isagi was on his own. As a result of this, the protagonist will have to change the course of his plan.

Along with this, the next story arc for Blue Lock is the Third Selection storyline. As per Wiki, this arc takes up the remainder of the 35 players, who are now divided into three teams- A, B, and C. From here, they will have to prove their skills and acumen, not only as individuals but also as team players.

The highlights of this season will be Rin, Shido, Karasu, Otoya, and Nagi, who are the top six players of the current chart. And once this Third Selection arc will end with only eleven players, who are now the Blue Lock 11 to challenge Japan's U-20 team. It will be interesting to see what this storyline looks like on the screens.

Cast details of Season 1

While it is expected that the voice actors reprise their roles in the second season as well, there has been no solid update from the makers so far. The following are the teammates credited for the first season of Blue Lock:

Yoichi Isagi - Voiced by Kazuki Ura (Japanese VA) and Ricco Faardo (English VA)

Jinzpachi Ego - Voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya (Japanese VA) and Derick Snow (English VA)

Seishiro Nagi - Voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki (Japanese VA) and Bryson Baugus (English VA)

Shōei Barō - Voiced by Junichi Suwabe (Japanese VA) and Matthew David Rudd (English VA)

Aoshi Tokimitsu - Voiced by Shinnosuke Tachibana (Japanese VA) and Jordan Dash Cruz (English VA)

Rensuke Kunigami - Voiced by Yuuki Ono (Japanese VA) and Alex Hom (English VA)

Meguru Bachira - Voiced by Kaito Tasuku (Japanese VA) and Drew Breedlove (English VA)

Hyoma Chigiri - Voiced by Soma Saito (Japanese VA) and Aaron Dismuke (English VA)

Rin Itoshi - Voiced by Kouki Uchiyama (Japanese VA) and Matt Shipman (English VA)

Jyubei Aryu - Voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi (Japanese VA) and Bradley Gareth (English VA)

The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

