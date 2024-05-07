Throwback: When Kevin Durant Won All the Mothers’ Hearts With His Maiden MVP Speech

The current NBA regime has multiple stories developing, from the likes of Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards at the moment.

However, before all these young guns, there was a time ten years ago today when Kevin Durant officially marked his arrival at the MVP stage.

The then Oklahoma City Thunder’s forward delivered a deeply heartfelt and poignant NBA MVP acceptance speech.

It was the season 2013-14 when KD rose to the NBA’s Most Valuable Player fame. Other than all the good reasons that took him to the prestigious feat, it was the special mention in his speech which touched the hearts of every proud mom present at the arena as well as to those who still watch the iconic speech video.

Durant had a great speech at his disposal to mention all those who helped him make a name for himself, but it was the very last seconds that threw an emotional turnaround into the crowd when the young Durant said, “I don’t think you know what you did,” looking at his mother Wanda Durant.

Then he went on to acknowledge the initial tough times. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

“You had my brother when you were 18 years old. Three years later, I came out. The odds were stacked against us. Single parent with two boys by the time you were 21 years old.”

“We wasn’t supposed to be here. You made us believe. You kept us off the street. You put clothes on our backs, food on the table. When you didn’t eat, you made sure we ate. You went to sleep hungry. You sacrificed for us.”

He was not done until he dropped his very final words of the celebrated night looking straight at his mother and said,“You the real MVP.”

Also Read: Did Stephen A. Smith Really Approve Drake and Karl Malone’s VIRAL Photo? Find Out

Kevin Durant’s Mom Shared Passionate Words After First Championship Win

Kevin Durant shared a poignant moment with his mother immediately following his first championship win with the Golden State Warriors.

One of the first individuals he shared the celebration with was his mother and it was a treat to watch for all the basketball fans.

The passion ran deep through veins when Wanda came straight to Durant during an interview with ESPN's Doris Burke.

Despite the interaction still going on , Durant's mother interjected with empowering words, urging him by saying, "Don't matter what nobody say, you did it!"

Also Read: Did NBA Really Warn Ja Morant Not to Get Involved in Drake-Kendrick Lamar Beef? Exploring Viral Tweet