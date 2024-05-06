Alex Pereira’s Ethnicity: Which tribe does UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Poatan belong to?

It hasn't taken too long for UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira to gain superstardom. Earlier, Alex Pereira used to compete under kickboxing rules at Glory Kickboxing promotion, where he managed to capture championships in two different weight classes.

Pereira defeated multiple elite-level kickboxers at Glory Kickboxing, including Israel Adesanya. Poatan and Last Stylebender faced each other at Glory Kickboxing two times, and Alex won on both occasions. The last win against Israel at Glory was via knockout.

At UFC 300, Alex Pereira silenced all his critics after he sent former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill to sleep in the first round of their championship fight and defended his championship successfully.

Alex Pereira recently showed up at the UFC 301 Brazil show; the event was hosted in his home country. One of the significant reasons behind Poatan’s quick rise in UFC is his unique aura and tribal style.

During his final face-off before his every fight, Alex Pereira often comes in tribal attire, a tooth necklace, face paint, and a unique tribal bandana.

Fans often wonder if the UFC Light Heavyweight champion is actually a tribal man or not and what his ethnicity is.

Alex’s ancestors belong to the Pataxó tribe of Brazil. He was given the title “Poatan,” which means Stone Hand in the native language of the Pataxó tribe. Alex Pereira even visited his tribe after he captured the UFC Middleweight championship, and the Pataxó tribe gave him the makeup that he wears. Pereira brought the Pataxó indigenous leader, who helped Alex with designing his tribal face paint for UFC 301.

Alex Pereira UFC Record

1. UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

Time: Round 2, 0:18 (KO/TKO)

Result: Win

2. UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

Time: Round 3, 5:00 (U-DEC)

Result: Win

3. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland

Time: Round 1, 2:36 (KO/TKO)

Result: Win

4. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

Time: Round 5, 2:01 (KO/TKO)

Result: Win

5. UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

Time: Round 2, 4:21 (KO/TKO)

Result: Loss

6. UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz

Time: Round 3, 5:00 (S-DEC)

Result: Win

7. UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

Time: Round 2, 4:08 (KO/TKO—Elbows)

Result: Win

8. UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

- Time: Round 1, 3:14 (KO/Punches)

Result: Win

