Meet K-drama actor who had BL love line with Cha Eun Woo, almost debuted with GOT7 and has no military service plans

Korean TV industry is known for being competitive with many stars debuting every day, while some stay and some depart. Today, we are talking about such an actor, who had quite the rollercoaster journey in the K-drama land. From training with GOT7 and starring in a BL love line to rising to global fame, the actor has done it all. Can you guess who he is? Let’s find out who is this star with a bunch of popular K-dramas on his resume.

Meet K-drama actor who trained with GOT7 members

So we are talking about none other than Business Proposal famed Ahn Hyo Seop. Paul Ahn, better known by his Korean name Ahn Hyo Seop is a versatile actor who made his television debut in 2015. Growing up in Canada’s Toronto, he returned to South Korea at the age of 17. After his high school was finished, he pursued further studies in Korea’s Kookmin University.

However, his passion for performing arts landed him as a K-pop trainee. He was scouted by JYP Entertainment and started training with the current GOT7 members. According to many reports, around that time he even shared a dorm with fellow GOT7 trainees.

He was there for 3 years, later leaving the K-pop world after being overstressed about his height and dancing skills.

In 2015, he joined Starhaus Entertainment’s project group One O One. Alongside the agency’s other actors, Kwak Si Yang, Kwon Do Kyun, and Song Won Seok, he also participated in the group’s debut single Love You. However, later the group was disbanded, bringing a major shift in Ahn Hyo Seop’s career.

Did you know this actor starred in BL storyline with Cha Eun Woo? know more about his acting career

In 2015, he made his acting debut with the MBC drama Splash Splash Love. Two years later, in 2017, he bagged his first lead role in Queen of the Ring, starring alongside Kim Seul Gi, a co-star from his debut drama.

In 2018, he appeared in Still 17, alongside Shin Hye Sun, Lee Do Hyun, and Yang Se Jong. While his acting performance in this drama earned him the Best New Actor in the 2018 SBS Drama Awards, a lesser-known fact must be discussed today.

In the same year, he led another K-drama called Top Management. Though it explores the usual trope of K-pop-themed narratives, what piqued viewers' interest was the two lead actors’ interaction. In this drama, there was an interesting BL (Boy Love) line between Ahn Hyo Seop and True Beauty actor Cha Eun Woo. Their adorable yet heart-fluttering chemistry is still rewatched every day.

From hereon, Ahn Hyo Seop seamlessly rose to fame, thanks to his impeccable acting skills and extremely good looks. Some of his most popular dramas include Abyss (2019) with Park Bo Young, Lovers of the Red Sky (2021) starring Kim Yoo Jung, Dr. Romantic 2 (2020), Business Proposal (2023) featuring Kim Sejeong, A Time Called You (2023) with Rowoon, and Jeon Yeo Been, and more.

With his stunning presence in Business Proposal, he witnessed an extreme surge in his global fame, helping him solidify his position in the K-drama industry. From his elegant chaebol looks and confident personality to his cheesy yet swoon-worthy dialogues, Ahn Hyo Seop excelled in his character, earning a huge fan following.

Why does this K-drama star not need to join mandatory military service?

Born on April 17, 1995, last year the actor turned 28. According to South Korea’s military law, male citizens are required to enlist for mandatory service before the age of 30. Hence, there was much curiosity regarding Ahn Hyo Seop’s enlistment.

However, in 2023 itself, it was confirmed that he does not need to join the service as he is not eligible for the same. The reason is his citizenship which is not Korean, but Canadian, as his family immigrated to Canada years ago, and that’s where he was born and grew up for the teenage part of his life.

