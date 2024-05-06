WATCH: Tom Brady Roasts Bill Belichick Over Viral Video of Him Leaving a Girl’s House Naked

Former New England Patriots quarterback and legend Tom Brady got roasted on a Netflix Special titled The Roast of Tom Brady on Sunday. Brady’s coach during his Patriots tenure, Bill Belichick was among the other celebrities who roasted the NFL GOAT. The Panel included the likes of Kim Kardashian, Ben Affleck, and Nikki Glaser along with Brady’s former teammates and coach. After Belichick had done his share of roasting, Brady took the stage and mocked his former coach.

Tom Brady on Belichick’s Viral Video

Brady didn’t hold back against the Patriots coach with whom he won 6 Super Bowls. He cracked the funniest joke of the night taking help from a video from the past that had a man who looked like Belichick, getting out of a girl’s hostel shirtless.

Brady joked that whenever he was asked which his favorite ring was, he always used to say the next one but since he has now retired, his favorite ring is the camera that caught coach Belichick slinking out of a poor girl's house. Brady then pointed toward his coach and sarcastically gave his respect for the fact that he has still got it.

Bill Belichick’s failure to win another Super Bowl with the Patriots was used against him too. Brady asked Belichick how many Super Bowls the coach has clinched after Brady’s departure. Reportedly, it was Belichick who wanted Brady to leave the Patriots and the legendary Quarterback answered him by winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Belichick Gives Few Back to Brady

Bill Belichick later trolled Brady for his relationship with trainer Alex Guerrero. People always said Belichick and Brady butted heads a lot but it was hard to butt the latter since he was so far up Guerrero’s ass, Belichick said comically.

Brady and Belichick were together throughout the former’s career. A few years after the former’s departure, Belichick left the Patriots after a 4-13 record last season.

