EXCLUSIVE: Anupam Kher recalls cursing Mahesh Bhatt before Saaransh’s shoot, find out why

Pinkvilla's Baatein Baatein Ankahee had its glorious 50th episode and was graced by the multi-talented veteran actor Anupam Kher. During the conversation, he discussed various topics among which he recalled cursing Mahesh Bhatt before Saaransh’s shoot.

Anupam Kher also shared his grandfather's advice in recalling the incident with Mahesh Bhatt.

Anupam Kher says it is essential to be real

Saaransh was released in 1984 and starred Anupam Kher, Rohini Hattangadi, Soni Razdan, and others. But did you know Kher was almost getting replaced by Sanjeev Kumar? Yes, you heard that right.

During the exclusive interview with us, Anupam Kher said that Mahesh Bhatt, the director of Saaransh almost replaced him with Sanjeev Kumar. But then he 'cursed' the director.

Recalling the incident, Kher said that his grandfather used to tell him that when you are telling the truth you don't have to remember it. The veteran actor feels that is very important to be original, and real because if you are a copy of somebody then he or she already exists.

He further added that the problem is when you want to be popular with the whole world, then you compromise. "You need to be first popular with yourself ki maine sach bola. I am not saying I am stupid enough to say sort of things which are not necessarily I can avoid but when it comes to truthfulness jaha mere principles pe mujhe compromise karna padha fir kuch bhi hojaye mein sach bolta hu," he said.

Anupam Kher recalls cursing Mahesh Bhatt

When asked about the curse incident, the 69-year-old actor said in Hindi that he worked with Mahesh Bhatt for 6 months 10 days before he got to know that he was replaced with Sanjeev Kumar. Sharing his grandfather's advice that if you want to be equal with anybody in the world just don't expect anything from that person.

"Toh mujhe laga Mahesh Bhatt saab ne mujhe nikaal diya film se toh ab toh hum barabar hain. Main yeh saman apna pack karke Bombay chodhke Shimla jaa raha tha, Delhi jaa raha tha, ab mujhe laga ki main inko jaake bol sakta hu ki main inke baare mein kya sochta hu," he said.

"Aur fir maine unko bola, 'aap ek bohot bade fraud hai, cheat hai, aap sach mein film bana raha hain magar aap mein hi sach nehi hai toh aap kaise yeh film banayenge. Maine kaha Sanjeev Kumar saab bohot acche actor hai lekin yeh role mujhse better nehi kar sakte.' Aur kyunki gusse mein last mein ek climax mein aapko ek acchi line bolni padhti hai, mujhe koi line mil nehi rehi thi toh fir maine usne kaha ki main brahmin hu, mein aapko shraap deta hu and the rest is history," he added.

(And then I said to him, 'You are a big fraud and cheat. You are making a film but you are not true to yourself, so how can you make this film? I said that Sanjeev Kumar sir is a very good actor but he cannot do this role better than me. And because you had to say a good line in anger at the last moment in the climax, I couldn't find any line so I said that I am a Brahmin, I curse you and the rest is history)

The veteran actor further shared that if he had not cursed him that day, Mahesh Bhatt would not called Rajshri Productions and he would have been in Delhi, Lucknow, or Shimla.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

More about Saaransh

Speaking about the story of Saaransh, BB Pradhan, a retired head teacher, has to face the tragedy of his only son's death in New York alongside his grieving wife Parvati. Without their son's income, the couple decides to rent a room but soon becomes embroiled in the troubles of their young guest, Sujata.

