Klay Thompson and Magic Have 'Mutual Interest' Ahead of Warriors Star Entering Free Agency; Reveals NBA Insider

Klay Thompson’s future with the Golden State Warriors has been in doubt all season and even though Steve Kerr publicly stated that he wants Thompson to stay for a few more years, it looks like Klay is on the move in the summer. According to Shams Charania the Orlando Magic and Klay Thompson have "mutual interest" with the Golden State Warriors star entering NBA free agency.

What Did Charania Report?

Charania revealed on FanDuel TV's Run It Back on Monday that Orlando is attracting the attention of prominent free agents like Thompson. They can generate up to $58.2 million in salary cap space, according to Spotrac, which is more than sufficient to offer a maximum contract. A fifth-place finish in the Eastern Conference will also motivate the front office, which has the means to accomplish great things and believes an experienced veteran can help elevate a young, promising team.

What Can Thompson Offer to the Orlando Magic?

Undoubtedly, Thompson would aid in resolving one of the Magic's most pressing offensive problems. They were 24th in three-point percentage and had the lowest average of three-pointers made per game (11.0). Even though he isn't as good of a two-way guard as he once was, Thompson is still a superb shooter. This year, he made 38.7% of his long-range attempts and connected. The 34-year-old, who has four championships with the Golden State Warriors, would also bring the aforementioned "championship DNA".

Even so, assuming Thompson signs for at or close to the maximum, it's important to consider if he's the best free agent to pursue. He may not age gracefully as he approaches his third birthday because he hasn't been the same player since his ACL and Achilles injuries.

