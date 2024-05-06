When Charles Barkley Revealed Losing Respect for the League After Being Ejected 3 Minutes Into Preseason Game

Charles Barkley is a legend in the NBA who never backed down from speaking his thoughts in front of everybody. The former Suns superstar joined the Houston Rockets with a reputation as an outspoken, fearless player who didn't hesitate to act, both on and off the court, following eight seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and four with the Phoenix Suns.

However, it was his rant after getting ejected in a preseason game that caught the media’s attention to the fullest. Barkley was ejected in the first three minutes of the last preseason game during his very first (1996–97) season in Houston.

Barkley and Oakley Had a Go at Each Other

What did Barkley say about his ejection?

Barkley said, "That's the fastest I've ever been ejected. "I wasn't even around long enough to piss anyone off. If they give the same punishment to both of us. I'm going to lose what little respect I have for this league."

What Was the Fine for Barkley and Oakley?

Barkley knew that Oakley had been given a flagrant foul, which he believed should have resulted in a more severe penalty, and that this would mean he would have to miss one game due to suspension after punching out. To be clear, Charles didn’t start disrespecting the NBA despite receiving a $5,000 fine and a one-game suspension. Barkley was fined half as much as Oakley, who was given a two-game suspension.

