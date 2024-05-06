Palak Tiwari, a rising star among Gen-Z Bollywood actresses, has been capturing attention with her acting skills. Equally impressive is her sense of style, a trait she seems to have inherited from her mother, Shweta Tiwari.

Her latest outfit further showcases her fashion sensibility. If you haven't been drawing inspiration from her wardrobe, you're missing out on some major style cues.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress recently wore an elegant gold ethnic ensemble that left us speechless. So, why don’t we zoom right in and take a detailed glance at Palak Tiwari’s incomparable ethnic ensemble?

Palak Tiwari looked beautiful in a gold-colored Anarkali suit:

Palak looked stunning in her exquisite old rose-colored Anarkali kurta. The intricate gold thread work and matching embroidery on the sleeves and throughout the suit added a touch of elegance. The beautiful pattern on her neckline grabbed attention.

The geometric design on the suit was simply breathtaking. To complete the look, she adorned a sheer dupatta with gold embroidery on the edges. The sequined set was absolutely gorgeous. Doesn't Palak Tiwari resemble a character straight out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi?

How did Palak Tiwari accessorize her gold and glittery outfit?

With the incredibly gorgeous gold outfit worn by the talented actress, she also taught us a valuable lesson in coordinating footwear. The heels she chose not only enhanced her ensemble but also brought a sense of harmony to its overall appearance. Furthermore, she opted to leave her dark hair down, effortlessly styled into beautiful waves with a center part.

Meanwhile, the fabulous model decided to enhance her ethnic ensemble with eye-catching accessories. She opted for charming pieces from Tribe Amrapali, such as adorned Jhumkas and coordinating rings. These accessories added a contemporary touch to her elegant charm, without overshadowing the beautiful suit.

The diva sported a glamorous makeup look, featuring a glowing complexion, perfectly groomed brows, subtle brown eyeshadow, and voluminous mascara-coated lashes. She completed the look with rosy cheeks, flawless contouring, and a sophisticated glossy nude lipstick that enhanced the overall appeal of her ensemble.

Palak Tiwari always turns heads in gold:

Palak Tiwari is an absolute stunner when it comes to rocking gold outfits. She effortlessly carries them with grace and never goes overboard. The gold hue perfectly complements her complexion, making her shine like a star.

Whether it's a mini dress, a trendy lehenga set, or a stunning saree, Palak always manages to look effortlessly chic in gold. We can definitely learn a thing or two from her impeccable fashion sense.

To say that we’re obsessed with this stylish outfit would be an absolute understatement. But, what did you think of Palak Tiwari’s look? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

