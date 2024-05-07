Did you know Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham were classmates? This PIC is proof

Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham are actors with a rich filmography. However, they also got educated in the same school and were classmates too. Read on.

By Loveleen Kaur
Updated on May 07, 2024  |  12:28 AM IST |  7.1K
Hrithik Roshan
PC: Hrithik Roshan, Avinash Gowariker on Instagram

Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham are two handsome hunks of B-town who are often showered with immense love for their acting skills and of course, the way they look.

But do you know what’s common between these stars? Well, the celebs are not just acclaimed Bollywood stars but they were also classmates. Read on to see a cute picture of the two as kids in one frame.

Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham’s old picture from school days surfaces

Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham have added to the rich history of Indian cinema by being part of many hit films. While they share the interest of entertaining the audience and hitting the gym like crazy, they even studied in the same school and same class. For those unknown, the two stars got their primary education from Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai.

An old picture shared by a Twitter user (now X) shows the actors dressed in their school uniforms, posing for the class photo. In the old image, the Krrish actor can be seen standing in the second row from above, wearing a white shirt with a tie.

As for the Desi Boyz star, he is the one smiling brightly, donning a brown shirt, and standing in the corner in the third row. Sharing the images, the user penned, “Hrithik and John were classmates at Bombay Scottish School. The Kabir and Jim partnership goes back a long way then.”

Take a look:


Hrithik Roshan started his acting journey as a child artist and assistant director in many films. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was his debut film as a lead actor. John Abraham, on the other hand, stepped into the industry with the 2003 film Jism alongside Bipasha Basu.

For the unversed, in the movie War, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Kabir, and in Pathaan, John plays the role of antagonist- Jim. The two stars are expected to share the screen in War 2.

While Fighter actor Hrithik is currently busy with the film’s shoot, John also has an interesting lineup of films including Vedaa, The Diplomat, and Tariq, which he is also co-producing. He will also be seen in the action thriller film Tehran, directed by Arun Gopalan.

Credits: Hipster on X
Latest Articles