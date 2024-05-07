Agitated Anthony Edwards Is Tired of Comparison With Michael Jackson and ‘Want It to Stop’

Anthony Edwards has found himself thrust into the spotlight with inevitable comparisons to basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Despite his breakneck ascension and gravity-defying plays reminiscent of Jordan's prime, the rising NBA star humbly rejects the parallels, acknowledging Jordan's unparalleled status as the greatest of all time.

During his recent interaction with Fox Sports’ Melissa Rohlin, The ANT Man said,”I want it to stop. He's the greatest of all time. I can't be compared to him.”

Even amid accolades from peers like Kevin Garnett and Patrick Beverley drawing parallels between Edwards and a young Jordan, the 22-year-old phenom remains steadfast in his recognition of Jordan's iconic legacy and his own journey toward establishing a unique basketball identity.

Edwards' transformative performance in the NBA playoffs, averaging 31 points per game and leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a historic series win, only fuels the debate around his potential trajectory towards greatness akin to The Jumpman.

Anthony Edwards’ Performance to Credit for MJ Comparison

After an outstanding performance in the playoff game against the Denver Nuggets, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has drawn comparisons to the legendary Michael Jordan.

His playoff-career high 43 points, coupled with a masterful 17-for-29 shooting performance, has led many to see elements of Jordan's dominance in Edwards' play. While no one is claiming that Edwards is the next Jordan, acknowledging the resemblance to the basketball icon is deemed acceptable.

Such comparisons serve as a frame of reference, recognizing Edwards' talent and potential, especially considering his impressive performance in his fourth NBA season. With statistics placing him alongside the likes of Kobe Bryant and marking him as a go-to option with a heart-stealing mindset, Edwards is establishing himself as a notable figure within the NBA's landscape.

As the NBA prepares for a transition from the era of established stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards emerges as a marketable personality and a potential face of the league alongside other promising talents.

Edwards' demonstrated ability to take over games and make significant contributions at a young age is undeniably remarkable, securing him a place among the upcoming stars of the NBA.

While it is acknowledged that Edwards still has much to accomplish in his career before any proclamations can be made, appreciating and recognizing the parallels between his performances and the achievements of past greats like Michael Jordan only serves to highlight his burgeoning potential as a young force within the league.

