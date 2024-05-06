Meet actor who worked with Vidya Balan, Sara Ali Khan, did web series and now is winning hearts with his role in Laapataa Ladies

Several rising actors wait for their breakthrough roles for years. While some get their dream role after doing two or three movies, some work hard till they get one. This article is all about one such actor who recently won the hearts of the audience with his simply amazing acting skills in one of the hit films.

We are talking about Sparsh Shrivastava. He was recently seen in Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies. The actor's natural acting skills mesmerized everyone. But very few knew that he did films with Vidya Balan, and Sara Ali Khan, and also was a part of a famous web series.

Laapataa Ladies' Sparsh Shrivastava's acting career

Born in 1999, Sparsh Shrivastava got his first role in the popular series Balika Vadhu. The actor was a part of the famous sitcom Shake It Up. It aired on Disney Channel India in 2013. For the unversed, Shake It Up is the Indian adaptation of the American series of the same name. In the Indian version, Sparsh portrayed the character of Neel, who wants to pursue professional dancing along with his best friend Yash.

Apart from these, Shrivastava also did the crime drama series Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega.

Sparsh played a key role in Natkhat (2020) which starred Vidya Balan. He played the role of Fahad in Sara Ali Khan's starrer thriller drama Ae Watan Mere Watan. It was released in 2024 in March.

When Sparsh Shrivastava did not believe Aamir Khan called him

During an exclusive interview with News18, Sparsh recalled the phone call he received from Aamir Khan. The actor said that Aamir called him and his co-star Monica after their performances in the first season of Jamtara. But they did not believe initially that the call was from Aamir Khan himself.

"Aamir sir directly connected with me and Monica after seeing the show in the lockdown. He messaged me saying, ‘Sparsh, I really liked your work in Jamtara, this is Aamir Khan.’ I thought ‘Why would Aamir Khan talk to me?’ So I replied to him asking ‘Who Aamir Khan?’ I sent him a picture from Google and asked, ‘This Aamir Khan?’ He said, ‘Yes.’ I told him, ‘I don’t believe you, send a voice note.’ Then he video-called and he was on the other side. I began shivering and I was speechless," Sparsh recalled.

Fans call Sparsh Shrivastava the Indian version of Gabriel Guevara

After his performance in Laapataa Ladies, fans are calling him the Indian version of My Fault star Gabriel Guevara. They took to the comment section of Sparsh's Instagram posts and started praising his acting skills.

One fan wrote, "Indian version Gabriel Guevara." Another wrote, "Man gonna rule Bollywood someday" Others were also seen dropping lovely comments for the actor.

Sparsh Shrivastava in Laapataa Ladies

In Laaptaa Ladies, Sparsh played the role of Deepak. His expression and delivery of dialogue simply won the hearts of the audience.

Apart from him, the cast of Laapataa Ladies also includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. Created under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, the movie revolves around the journeys of two lost brides.

Meanwhile, Laaptaa Ladies is currently streaming on Netflix.

