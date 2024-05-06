EXCLUSIVE: Anupam Kher agrees Shah Rukh Khan is the last of the stars; 'But Salman, Akshay and Ajay are also there'

Anupam Kher is undeniably one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema, showcasing his talent across a spectrum of genres, from comedy to drama and thrillers. His collaborations with various actors have been noteworthy, none more so than with Shah Rukh Khan. Their memorable roles together in films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Veer Zaara, Mohabbatein, and Darr are remembered long after the films' releases.

In a candid moment on Kher's show, Shah Rukh Khan famously declared himself as the last of the stars, a sentiment many would agree with. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Anupam Kher recently reflected on SRK's statement.

Anupam Kher shares his thoughts on SRK's 'I'm the last of the stars' statement

When asked about his thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan's statement, "I am the last of the stars," Anupam Kher responded, "Shah Rukh ka style acha hai. He is right also. There were actors first...Dilip sahab (Dilip Kumar) 40-45 saal star rahe the. Now, people's memory is short. There are so many actors. Shah Rukh has been around for the last 30 years now, and he is absolutely right. But I'll say Salman is also there. Akshay is also there. Ajay Devgn is also there."

He further remarked, "So the fact that he made that statement and the fact that you remember it and you asked me about that....in today's time, it's tough for actors because choices are too many. Earlier, only cinema was the source of entertainment. Then came satellite channels. Now, there are OTT platforms. There are so many eateries and malls.

To sustain people's attention is very difficult now. So that way, it will be tough. But you never know how many people can survive. It's a matter of survival but stardom. I think SRK has been around for a long time, and he has been successful."

When the interviewer brought up the dialogue Potchi, O Koka, O Bobi, O Lola, and its origin, Anupam Kher explained, "Shah Rukh & I improvised it on the spot. I felt at that moment that we should do something. Mera dimag bohot chalta tha iss maamle mein. Shah Rukh is a very cooperative and fun person to work with. So, we decided to create a gesture that would become our signature. And that's how it happened."

For those who aren't familiar, in a notable scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kher's character praises King Khan's character after his failure at college in London, uttering the line, O Pochi, O Koka, O Bobi, O Lola, which has since attained iconic status.

