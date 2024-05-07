Shreyas Talpade speaks on doing 'secondary role' in Shah Rukh Khan-Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om, shares why he couldn’t say 'No'

Recently Shreyas Talpade talked about working as a supporting role in Om Shanti Om.

By Krishma Sharma
Published on May 07, 2024  |  12:00 AM IST |  410
Om Shanti Om
Pic Courtesy: Netflix India YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om was released in 2007. Directed by Farah Khan, the film also starred Shreyas Talpade in a significant role as the friend of Om. His character of a loyal and selfless friend as Pappu brought him immense appreciation.

On the other hand, Shreyas had previously appeared in the lead roles prior to Om Shanti Om. In a recent interview, the Welcome To The Jungle actor shared if he felt that his role as a supporting role overshadowed what he had achieved already.

In a recent conversation with Zoom, Shreyas Talpade talked extensively on working with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan in Om Shanti Om. Discussing his views on working in the supporting role, the actor mentioned that there are two theories to it.  

He said, the ‘professional theory suggests that he shouldn’t have done the film because he had already done films like Iqbal and Dor. He further named Apna Sapna Money Money to assert that ‘he shouldn’t have done’ and ‘should have probably gone for more meatier roles, lead roles and solo films.’

About The Author
Krishma Sharma

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for Krishma Sharma. With an experience of over three years

...

