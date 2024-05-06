Seok Rakwon parts ways with ATBO due to health concerns, group to continue as sextet

ATBO's agency, IST Entertainment, has announced the departure of member Seok Rakwon from the group due to health reasons. Despite the sudden news, they assure fans that Seok Rakwon's well-being remains a top priority and ask for continued support for his recovery. Meanwhile, ATBO would continue as a six-member group.

Seok Rakwon departs from ATBO

On May 6, IST Entertainment, the label behind K-pop boy group ATBO, took to their social media handles to announce the departure of member Seok Rakwon from the group.

In a heartfelt statement addressed to fans, the agency expressed gratitude for the unwavering support and apologized for the unfortunate news. Seok Rakwon's departure from ATBO is attributed to health reasons, with the agency citing anxiety symptoms that led to his hiatus in March of the same year.

They further revealed that despite efforts to discuss Seok Rakwon's future activities within the group and the entertainment industry, it was decided, after careful consideration, that his priority should be focusing on his health and recovery. Consequently, Seok Rakwon bids farewell to his activities as part of ATBO, while the group will continue their endeavors with the remaining six members.

The announcement, though unexpected, prompted an outpouring of support and well-wishes from fans. As Seok Rakwon embarks on his journey towards better health, IST Entertainment urged fans to extend their warm support, while also continuing to show love and encouragement to the remaining members of ATBO as they forge ahead with their musical endeavors.

Get to know ATBO

ATBO, an acronym for At The Beginning of Originality, made their debut in the K-pop industry in 2022, through IST Entertainment's survival competition, The Origin – A, B, Or What? Originally comprising of seven talented members; Oh Jun Seok, Ryu Jun Min, Bae Hyun Jun, Seok Rak Won, Jeong Seung Hwan, Kim Yeon Kyu, and Won Bin the group continues to captivate audiences with their dynamic performances and distinctive charm.

Watch ATBO’s debut music video RUN here;

Following their debut on July 27, 2022, with RUN from their first EP, ATBO quickly made their mark, showcasing their versatility and creativity in both music and performance. With their infectious energy and commitment to originality, ATBO continues to captivate fans worldwide, promising an exciting journey ahead as they carve their path in the vibrant world of K-pop.

