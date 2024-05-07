Madhoo Shah says being cousin of Hema Malini helped her get respect in industry but not movies and success

Madhoo Shah was a popular Bollywood actress in the 90s who worked with several big stars like Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, and more. The actress is currently making headlines for her upcoming film Kartam Bhugtam. She has opened up about her equation with Hema Malini and Juhi Chawla, with whom she shares familial ties.

Madhoo, who is the cousin of veteran actress and politician Hema and sister-in-law of Juhi, has said that having relationships with popular celebs doesn't guarantee success.

Madhoo Shah on her relationship with Hema Malini and Juhi Chawla

During an interview with Zoom, Madhoo Shah opened up about her relationship with Hema Malini and Juhi Chawla. She said that even though being connected with stars gets you respect in the industry, it doesn't ensure success.

Madhoo said that Juhi came into her life as a family member only after she got married and left the industry. "So her being in the family, emotionally, or mentally, or physically, did not affect me," she said while adding about Hema. The actress said that coming from the home of an artist of Hema ji's stature helped her get a lot of respect.

She said she didn't have to face unpleasant experiences like many new actresses because of her relationship with the veteran actress. However, she added that it didn't help her get films.

"It did not give me a movie, it did not give me a hit, it did not give me appreciation even, but it gave me access and respect. If I went to somebody’s office, I was treated with respect. So that much respect I got because I came from Hema ji’s home.”

About Kartam Bhugtam

Kartam Bhugtam is an upcoming psychological thriller written and directed by Soham Shah. Apart from Madhoo, the film also stars Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz, among others. The movie is slated to hit cinemas on May 17, 2024.

Madhoo's work front

Madhoo, who was a famous face in the 90s, slowed down in the Hindi film industry after 2012 and started actively working down south. However, the actress made a comeback in Bollywood in 2021 with films like Nail Polish and Thalaivi.

