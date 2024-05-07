What Happened to Aaron Hernandez? Late Patriots TE Charged With Murder Gets Roasted With Tom Brady on Netflix Show

As a part of Netflix’s Joke Fest, The Roast of Tom Brady streamed live on the OTT platform on Sunday Night. NFL’s legendary quarterback Tom Brady was the subject of the roast show hosted by Kevin Hart. The panel had Brady’s former teammates, friends, and coach Bill Belichick.

Brady’s loved ones left no stone unturned to roast him. However, there was another NFL star whom many of the members on the panel took a dig at, Aaron Hernandez, who was in the spotlight with his ex-teammate yesterday.

What Happened to Aaron Hernandez?

The New England Patriots drafted Hernandez in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL draft. He signed a USD 40 Million deal with the Patriots in 2012. The tight end was charged with the first-degree murder of football player Odin Lloyd. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

After further investigation into the NFL player, he was linked to other crimes, including a double murder. Hernandez got clean chit for the double murder in 2017. However, days later, he committed suicide in his cell. His brain was used for scientific research that concluded that he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy due to frequent head collisions.

Jokes on Hernandez and His Ex-Fiance’s Anger

On the night of The Roast of Tom Brady, shots were fired on the Late Patriots TE. Julen Edelman made the darkest joke on Hernandez. The subject of the roast, Tom Brady himself, and Comedian Nikki Glaser also found a comical angle for the way the tight end passed away.

Hernandez’s ex-fiancé, Shayanna Jenkins, was not a fan of whatever happened on the Netflix special. She said that her daughter would be listening to jokes about his father’s death from people who are amused by the demise, especially the one who she saw as her hero.