Did Stephen A. Smith Really Approve Drake and Karl Malone’s VIRAL Photo? Find Out

Amid the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, recent events have sparked speculation surrounding Drake's actions on social media.

Following Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us," which also featured references to former NBA star Karl Malone, fans noticed that Drake deleted a photo where he and Malone was seen standing alongside.

A recent tweet was posted with the image and the deletion notification of Drake’s Instagram post. What's more surprising than the image was Stephen A. Smith’s comment on the tweet where his words seemed approving of Drake and Malone’s long friendship.

But, if we look closely, the alleged Smith’s account in question was not the official X/Twitter account that the NBA analyst uses to post his tweets every now and then.

Along with ‘Stephen A. Smith’, the user has put ‘fan’ in superscript in the name as it is evidently a fan account or a parody account which gives a glimpse of authenticity if one does not pay attention to it being a fake account.

However, despite Drake's deletion, the same image also remains available on Karl Malone's Facebook page.

Also Read: Did NBA Really Warn Ja Morant Not to Get Involved in Drake-Kendrick Lamar Beef? Exploring Viral Tweet

Kendrick Lamar Goes All-In With His Lyrics on Drake

In response to Drake's release of "Family Matters," Kendrick Lamar delivered a swift and scathing counter with his track "Not Like Us." Lamar strategically intertwined references to former NBA star Karl Malone to cast allegations against Drake.

In Particular, he made explicit insinuations about Drake's alleged preferences, juxtaposing them with descriptions condemning the rapper as a sexual offender. Using clever wordplay, Lamar crafted verses drawing attention to Drake's purported associations and personal conduct, creating a deeply confrontational narrative.

Additionally, Kendrick Lamar's deliberate and calculated choice of words in "Not Like Us" illustrates the escalation of tensions between himself and Drake. The track's direct references to Drake's purported behavior presented a deliberate and provocative attempt to incite a strong response from the Canadian rapper.

By intertwining allegations with creative wordplay, Lamar aimed to both provoke a reaction and assert his dominance in the ongoing feud. This sequence of back-and-forth disses has contributed to a highly charged atmosphere within the rap community, capturing widespread attention and further intensifying the rivalry between the two influential artists.

