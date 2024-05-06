Business casual for men: Get inspired by 7 celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra and Ranveer Singh to redefine office attire

Finding the balance between comfort and professionalism can be a daunting task, but mastering the art of business casual and smart casual for men is essential for navigating the modern workplace. Business casual for men means projecting a polished look while also feeling comfortable and relaxed.

It typically includes foundational pieces like well-fitted trousers such as chinos or dress pants paired with a collared shirt, whether it’s a classic button-down shirt or more laid-back polo. Bollywood, with its diverse fashion influences, offers a plethora of inspiration for those looking to elevate their office attire. Here are some iconic Bollywood actors whose business casual looks can serve as inspiration.

Pinstriped suit

Known for his effortlessly cool style, Vicky Kaushal often opts for understated yet polished business casual outfits. Take inspiration from his look by pairing well-fitted pinstripe trousers or trousers in solid color. A matching blazer will complement the trousers beautifully, elevating the overall look. You can also choose a blazer in complementary colors such as navy, charcoal, or black. A well-fitted blazer adds structure to the outfit and enhances the professional vibe. For a more casual look, a white t-shirt will serve as a stylish and relaxed alternative to a traditional button-down shirt. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Monochrome look

Known for his bold and eclectic fashion choices, Ranveer Singh adds a playful twist to traditional business casual attire. Get inspired by his monochrome attire. Start with a pair of well-fitted black pants with a slim or tailored silhouette. Pair it with a crisp white shirt for a classic contrast. Layer it with a white jacket over a white shirt for a clean look. Add a black tie to complete the monochrome look and create a cohesive color scheme. To complete the look, you can opt for Oxfords or Derbys for a refined finish.

Advertisement

Checkered Blazer

Shahid Kapoor's style is suave with a hint of edge. For a business casual look, start with a checkered blazer as the focal point of your outfit. You can opt for a blazer with a subtle checkered pattern in neutral tones like navy, grey, or charcoal. Black pants are versatile, making them the perfect choice for casual attire. Choose a crisp button-down shirt in a solid color to complement the checkered blazer and black pants. White, light blue, or pale pink are classic options that work well with this ensemble, ensure that the shirt is well-pressed and tucked in neatly for a sharp look.

White blazer and pants with a blue crew neck shirt

Combining a white blazer and pants with a blue crew neck shirt can create a fresh and stylish ensemble like Sidharth Malhotra for a perfect business casual look, especially in warmer weather. You can opt for a white blazer or any neutral base to provide a crisp and clean base. You can pair the blazer and pants with a colorful t-shirt to add a pop of color. This outfit can be suitable for a casual business setting. Opt for classic accessories like a silver watch or a minimalist bracelet to add a touch of ruggedness without overwhelming the outfit.

Color on color

If you want to create a coordinated and put-together business casual look, take a leaf from Varun Dhawan’s look. Start with a brown round-neck T-shirt. You can also pick colors like black, beige, or grey. Pair it with brown pants for a coordinated look. A slim and straight-leg silhouette can also be a perfect choice. Consider wearing brown leather loafers or suede desert boots for a polished look.

Co-ordinated set

A coordinated set for a business casual like Rajkummar Rao can indeed work well, as long as it’s executed thoughtfully. Choose a coordinated set where the pieces either match in color or complement each other well. Case in point: you might opt for a navy-blue suit or matching jacket and trousers, or a set featuring patterned blazers and trousers in complementary colors. Since it’s a coordinated piece you can keep the accessories minimal.

Advertisement

Denim Look

Pairing a denim jacket with a white shirt and black pants like Arjun Kapoor can create a stylish look for a casual business outfit or a laid-back day out. You can pick a denim jacket as a centrepiece of your outfit in medium to dark wash or you can also go for unstructured blazers as It will add a rugged look to the outfit and will also give a relaxed look to your business casual fit. You can pair the denim shirt with white or black button-down shirt and neatly tuck it. To complement it, you can opt for slim tailored pants. To round off your look you can go with white casual sneakers for a casual twist to the outfit.A

Note that the secret to business casual attire is striking the correct mix between comfort and professionalism.These easy rules will have you ready to take over the office with style!

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's gown color palette to Alia Bhatt's fingerless gloves, see how both actresses stayed true to Met Gala 2023 theme