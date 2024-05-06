Drake Vs. Anna Wintour Feud Explained: Why Did Rapper Display Zombie-Like Visuals Of The Met Gala Mogul?

The visuals from Drake and 21 Savage’s Its All a Blur tour have been unflattering. The rapper and his collaborative partner have projected a demonic iteration of Anna Wintour. Last year in July, Drake and his partner performed at the Madison Square Garden in New York where a rotting rendition for the Vogue Editor-in-chief was played on the big screen.

Drake trolls Anna Wintour

On July 26th, 2023, during Drake and his partner’s song, Jimmy Cooks, a graphic of what looks exactly like Anna Wintour with a bloody mouth and gold teeth appeared on the big screen. It seems like she has been put through a viral age-altering filter which led to the Editor in her signature bob haircut and black sunglasses, alongside a heavily aged face, thin red lips, and a rather disturbing set of teeth. The said visuals were displayed as Drake was singing his hit, Jimmy Cooks which has the lyrics, ‘Bicth, don’t tell me that you model if you ain’t been in Vogue.’

Even though no one from the tour has yet confirmed if it is Anna Wintour, the signature bob and sunglasses give it away. Additionally, Drake posted the AI-generated image on his Instagram earlier this week. It seems like the two rappers aren't afraid to poke the bear. Obviously, there's very little the Vogue Editor-in-Chief could do from a legal perspective on this. However, there are a few social consequences that she could levy instead. For instance, fans cannot expect Drake or 21 Savage to attend this year's Met Gala.

Drake and Anna Wintour’s Feud

Fans know that this AI-generated image is nothing but an immediate response to the ongoing feud between the 36-year-old rapper and Vogue’s Editor. Back in November 2022, Drake and 21 Savage had created a faux-Vogue magazine cover to promote their joint album, Her Loss, on which Drake sarcastically wrote: "Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow. Thanks, vogue magazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment Her Loss Nov 4th." However, the aftermath of this announcement got really hard on the rapper since Vogue’s publishing house, Conde Nast filed a lawsuit against both artists.

According to Billboard, A federal judge settled the lawsuit in February last year with an agreement that includes a permanent injunction barring any further use of Conde Nast’s Vogue trademarks, and the payment of an undisclosed amount by Drake and 21 Savage. The lawsuit claimed that Vogue magazine and Anna Wintour had no involvement in Her Loss or its promotion in any way. The documents also contained the information that Conde Nast did not authorize or support the creation and widespread dissemination of a counterfeit issue of Vogue.

