Priyanka Chopra's gown color palette to Alia Bhatt's fingerless gloves, see how both actresses stayed true to Met Gala 2023 theme

The Met Gala, the fashion world's most anticipated event, is all set to take center stage, captivating audiences with its extravagant display of style and creativity. The event has constantly proved to be a night to remember, showcasing a stunning array of theme-inspired-celebrity looks. Guests from the realms of film, music, fashion, and art grace the red carpet and pay homage to traditional styles while infusing them with their personal twist.

Met Gala 2024 theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The theme is about paying tribute to garments that are so fragile that they will never be worn again. For this reason, the delicate textiles and unique structures are referred to as sleeping beauties in the museum's archives. The theme is an ode to both nature and fashion. The dress code is Garden of Time, so fans can expect a lot of florals and nature-inspired designs.

Alia Bhatt’s pearl-encrusted gown

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut by donning a pearl-encrusted Prabal Gurung gown, which honored the late designer, Karl Lagerfeld, also last year’s theme. The actress wore a flawlessly tailored all-white princess gown with a lengthy trail and pearl-encrusted bodice. Her dress was adorned with 1 lakh pearls. The Highway actress executed the theme perfectly.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania, Alia’s ivory gown exuded an air of innocent Chanel bride with a twist. It featured a scooped neckline, plunging back, and a voluminous skirt. When choosing her attire for the glamorous event, the actress took inspiration from Claudia Schiffer’s final bridal fit from Chanel's Autumn-Winter 1992 Couture line.

Alia’s accessories and glam

However, the actress added finishing touches to her ensemble, such as white fingerless gloves designed by Outhouse Jewellery, instantly signalling that this was one of Karl Lagerfeld's signature accessories. Her beauty selections were also spot-on.

Promoting the classic looks that Lagerfeld adorned, she opted for beautiful glowing skin with blush and rounded it off with soft smokey eyes, feathered brows, and half-kohl-rimmed eyes. Instead of going over the top, the actress went for a nude shade. For hairstyle, she opted for half up, half down, tied together with a pearl bow.

This year, anticipation is quite high because Alia is gearing up for another Met Gala appearance, and fans are eager to see how she will capture the event's theme. Will she go for a bold look or opt for something more classic? Or will she outdo her previous look? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain: she will surely make a statement in whatever she wears.

Priyanka Chopra’s outfit

Coming to Priyanka Chopra, the actress stole the show at the Met Gala last year by making a grand entrance on the red carpet with her husband, Nick Jonas. The power couple did not disappoint.

Priyanka stunned in a custom-made gown designed by Maison Valentino. Her strapless dress came with a squared-necked and black bow design. The thigh-high slit on the gown brought out her contours well. Wait! There’s more! Her dress came with a black faille cape featuring an eye-catching contrast-white bow.

Priyanka Chopra’s glam and accessories

Her accessories included an 11.3-carat Bulgari diamond necklace priced at a whopping Rs. 205 crores that rested at the nape of Priyanka’s neck, one that drew the attention of many and made her outfit seem even better.

Priyanka chose a brunette updo, intricately twisted and adorned with a black ribbon woven through it. Her makeup featured neutral tones with a hint of rosiness on her cheeks, complemented by a nude lip and elegantly applied black winged eyeliner to complete the look. The black and white ensemble worn by Priyanka Chopra was a tribute in itself to Karl Lagerfeld, as the colors featured in her gown were the signature colors of the iconic designer.

As the countdown to the Met Gala begins, fans worldwide eagerly await the moment when Priyanka Chopra graces the red carpet, ready to make yet another indelible mark on fashion history.

