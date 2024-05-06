‘So Blessed To Have Her’: Jamie Lynn Spears Lauds Mom Lynne Spears On 69th Birthday Amid Britney Spears’ Hotel Drama

Jamie Lynn Spears (Britney Spears' sister) posted a sweet tribute to her mom's 69th birthday following Britney Spears' hotel incident at Chateau Marmont.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful mama,” she wrote on her Instagram Story Saturday, alongside a snap of Lynne Spears with her granddaughters Maddie and Ivey. “She has a childlike spirit that brings magic to everything she does and we are so blessed to have her,” wrote Lynn Spears.

Lynne spent her birthday in Los Angeles, as she was seen arriving at LAX late Friday, per a video obtained by Daily Mail. The star ignored the paparazzi as she walked to meet her son, Bryan Spears, but let out a nodding “yes” when asked if she would always be there for Britney. However, it’s unclear if Lynne spent her birthday with her eldest daughter.

What exactly happened at the hotel in Los Angeles?

The incident in question revolves around Britney Spears' recent occurrence at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles. Britney Spears, who was seen covering her face with a pillow while leaving the hotel with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, as first responders arrived. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call about an injured female at the hotel, although Britney wasn't taken to the hospital and was reported to be safe at home.

Britney later attempted to dismiss reports of a fight, claiming she sprained her ankle while attempting a leap in the hotel's living room. She criticized the response of paramedics and accused her mother of being involved in the situation, suggesting she was set up.

Reassessing Britney's Spears’ conservatorship

Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship was dismissed by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge in November 2021. This judgment granted the pop star control over her $63 million estate for the first time in ten years. It was set up in 2008, following a series of highly publicized personal struggles and legal issues.

Meanwhile, a source from the #FreeBritney movement offered a new view on Britney Spears' conservatorship. While acknowledging issues with Britney's father and her treatment during her Vegas shows, they stated the conservatorship was mostly about her mental health struggles, not money. Despite its end in 2021, concerns still exist about Britney's financial decisions, given her reported lack of money management skills.

