Lovely Runner new stills OUT: Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok tease heart-fluttering moment during last time slip

tvN has teased the upcoming episode of Lovely Runner, where Kim Hye Yoon embarks on her final journey to the past to save Byeon Woo Seok's character. However, whether Sol succeeds in changing Sun Jae's destiny is to be seen.

New teaser stills from Lovely Runner

On May 6, tvN teased fans with a glimpse into Kim Hye Yoon's final journey back in time in the latest episode of Lovely Runner. In newly released stills, viewers get a glimpse of Kim Hye Yoon's character, Sol, as she embarks on her last attempt to save Byeon Woo Seok's character, Sun Jae, from a tragic fate.

In the images, Sol and Sun Jae are depicted as college freshmen, with Sun Jae exuding an aura of popularity on campus. As Sol grapples with the guilt of Sun Jae's impending demise, she finds herself under immense pressure, knowing that this is her last chance to alter the course of events.

The stills also showcase intimate moments between the two characters, with Sun Jae affectionately gazing at Sol and even carrying her in his arms. These heart-fluttering moments hint at the deep bond between Sol and Sun Jae, leaving viewers eager to see how their relationship unfolds amidst the time-traveling chaos.

The drama's production team teased viewers with the promise of Sun Jae's unwavering loyalty and the possibility of their fated love blossoming amidst the challenges they face.

More details about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is an ongoing time-slip fantasy K-drama that has captured the hearts of viewers with its captivating storyline and heartfelt performances. Starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the series tells the story of Im Sol, a devoted fan of idol Ryu Sun Jae, whose life takes a dramatic turn when she wakes up 15 years in the past.

Determined to alter the course of fate, Sol embarks on a journey to rewrite history and save Sun Jae from a tragic accident. With its blend of romance, fantasy, and suspense, Lovely Runner continues to enthrall audiences with each episode, making it a must-watch drama of the season.

