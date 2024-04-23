Happy Song Kang Day: From Navillera to Sweet Home, celebrating actor's reign on webtoon-based K-dramas

Song Kang has swiftly risen in the Korean drama industry, captivating audiences with his varied roles and impressive acting skills. Beyond his charming appearance, Song Kang's talent shines through in a spectrum of characters, from portraying a troubled high schooler in Love Alarm to embodying a passionate ballet dancer in Navillera.

Fans are in love with both Song Kang’s alluring visuals and his ability to seamlessly inhabit diverse roles to showcase his versatility as an actor. From heartthrob status to his standout performances, Song Kang's star power in the K-drama world is undeniable. The star has garnered many titles such as Son of Netflix or Butterfly guy for his roles. Another title he has gotten is the webtoon guy due to the webtoon based K-dramas he did. On the occasion of the beloved star turning 30 today let’s take a look at some of these roles.

Love Alarm

Starring Song Kang, Kim So Hyun, and Jung Ga Ram in the lead roles, Love Alarm is a rollercoaster of messy love triangles and intense high school drama. The show catapulted Song Kang into the spotlight as a leading man. It's packed with angst, heartbreak, and all the feels you can handle.

Song Kang shines as Hwang Sun Oh, the epitome of every girl's dream: attractive, wealthy, and charismatic, with a hint of playfulness and a soft side. He effortlessly embodies these complex characters, drawing viewers in with his magnetic aura. While the ending may stir up some controversy, Love Alarm remains a breezy and captivating watch.

Navillera

Navillera is a healing and heartwarming drama featuring Song Kang, Park In Hwan, and Na Moon Hee. It follows the journey of Shim Deok Chul (Park In Hwan), a 70-year-old retired mailman who dreams of becoming a ballerino. His path crosses with Lee Chae Rok (Song Kang), a young aspiring dancer facing his own struggles.

The story, based on the webtoon of the same name by Hun and Ji Min, was published in 2017 and swiftly caught the attention of producers, leading to its adaptation into a beloved drama series. Here Song Kang takes a departure from his usual boy-next-door charismatic roles, delving into deeper layers of character and vulnerability.

Portraying a young ballet dancer, he showcases a remarkable transformation, immersing himself in the art form by learning ballet for the role. Stepping away from romantic leads, Song Kang proves his versatility as an actor, displaying a range of emotions and a dedication to his craft. The comforting series offers compelling storytelling and relatable and inspiring characters beyond the realm of romance, making it a must-watch for anyone craving meaningful impactful performances in the K-drama landscape.

Nevertheless

Nevertheless, based on a webtoon, follows Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee), a woman skeptical about love but open to dating, and Park Jae Uhn (Song Kang), a man uninterested in relationships but drawn to flings. Their realistic romance is a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring both heart-fluttering moments and unpredictable twists.

The series delves into the complex dynamics of their relationship as university students, characterized by ups and downs and a reluctance to commit to exclusivity. Despite the back and forth, their connection deepens rapidly, exploring both physical intimacy and emotional complexities. Fans appreciated its faithfulness to the webtoon, with the duo forming a compelling bond early in the series.

If you're into messy love tales and plenty of eye candy, Nevertheless is right up your alley. Han So Hee portrays the heartbroken and cynical Yoo Na Bi, while Song Kang shines as the charming flirt Park Jae Eon. It's a recipe for success watching these two clash and then connect, serving up exactly what romance enthusiasts crave. Born in 1994, both actors effortlessly deliver on-screen chemistry, following up on Song Kang's success from Love Alarm and solidifying his status as charming playboy-next-door. The series doesn't shy away from steamy scenes, and Song Kang and Han So Hee's chemistry sizzles on screen.

Sweet Home

After Cha Hyun Soo (Song Kang) tragically loses his family, he relocates to a shared apartment. But their newfound sanctuary quickly turns into a nightmare when a horde of monsters attacks, trapping them inside. Determined to survive, Hyun Soo and his roommates band together, facing bloodshed and chaos as they fight for their lives.

This gripping drama is a rollercoaster of darkness, action, and raw emotion. In Sweet Home season 1 and 2, we see Song Kang in a whole new light. He portrays Hyun Su, a character with a tender and pure heart, yet also a strong fighter. His performance is exceptional, seamlessly blending thrilling action sequences with deeply emotional moments as the story unfolds.

Hyun Su is the first known case of a special infectee, or neo-human, in the story. Despite being cursed, he never fully transforms into a monster. Instead, he learns to harness his monstrous abilities, using them strategically, even turning parts of his body into weapons. However, this power comes with a cost—Hyun Su must constantly wrestle with his inner monster. Song Kang adeptly portrays two distinct sides of Hyun Su: one embodying the darkness within him, and the other striving to be the world's savior.

