Park Seo Joon wraps up Jinny's Kitchen 2 filming; shares hilarious summary in new PHOTO update

Park Seo Joon is returning to Jinny’s Kitchen (also known as Seojin’s)season 2 alongside last season’s cast lineup of Choi Woo Shik, Lee Seo Jin, Go Min Si, and Jung Yu Mi. Earlier, he was spotted filming for the upcoming season, igniting anticipation among the fans.

Park Seo Joon shares hilarious Instagram update following Jinny's Kitchen 2 filming wrap-up

On March 31, the Itaweon Class actor took to his Instagram and shared a story, marking the wrap-up of the show’s filming. The hilarious update featured Park Seo Joon sleeping on a chair, but what left the internet in stitches is the caption he penned for the photo.

“Summary of Seojin’s 2 half shot”, he wrote pointing towards the tiring schedule he attended in Iceland.

Check out below Park Seo Joon’s hilarious Instagram update:

More about Jinny's Kitchen 2

A few weeks ago the team of Jinny’s Kitchen 2 was confirmed to head to Iceland for the shooting schedule. Shortly after a few days, Choi Woo Shik and Park Seo Joon were spotted by the fans attending many activities for the filming.

As fans eagerly await the premiere of a new season of this variety show, anticipation also runs high to witness the reunion of last season’s actors.

With a star-studded cast lineup, the tvN variety show first hit the screens on February 24, 2023. Thanks to its distinguishing concept, the program was an instant hit, leading to a renewed season. Set in the picturesque backdrop of Bacalar, Mexico, Season 1 of Jinny’s Kitchen featured Lee Seo Jin as the novice owner of a Korean restaurant.

Gyeongseong Creature (2023) actor Park Seo Joon played the manager, while A Killer Paradox (2024) star Choi Woo Shik and BTS’ V starred as astute interns.

In addition, Train to Busan (2016) actress Jung Yu Mi took on the position of the supervisor. The new season is expected to follow a similar simulation narrative set in Iceland.

While, BTS member V unable to join the reunion due to his mandatory military enlistment, Sweet Home (2020) actress Go Min Si is joining hands with Choi Woo Shik to act as a savvy intern.

Moreover, director Na Young Seok, who helmed the last season of Jinny’s Kitchen and is known for the popular reality show 2 Days & 1 Night, has been confirmed to have directed the upcoming season.

Though an official date for the show’s premiere hasn’t been revealed yet, it is expected to be released soon.

Viewers of the culinary show now eagerly await the on-screen chemistry unfolding between the stars, while also immersing themselves in the beauty of Korean food.

