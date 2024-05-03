Youth of May clocks 3 years: 5 times Lee Do Hyun was total green flag for Go Min Si in this tearjerking melodrama

Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si’s Youth of May revolves around a bittersweet love story that is bound to bring tears to your eyes. Set in the chaotic backdrop of the 1980s Gwangju uprising, the period drama narrates the story of Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun), a medical student who ends up falling in love with Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si), a young nurse. Their fate seems to be interlinked from the beginning and they are what we know as star-crossed lovers.

Youth of May; heartbreakingly beautiful poetry in motion

In her friend Lee Suryeon’s (Keum Sae Rok) request, Kim Myung Hee meets Hwang Hee Tae, to pose as her rebel friend who doesn’t want to have an arranged marriage. Despite the different circumstances at their first meeting, the duo’s blooming love story gradually turns into an emotional yet passionate romance tale, that will break your heart.

Decoding why Lee Do Hyun's character is a green flag in Youth of May

As the drama clocks 3 years today after its release on May 3, 2021, let's have a look at Lee Do Hyun's character Hwang Hee Tae, who was nothing but an absolute green flag throughout the drama.

1. Hwang Hee Tae - an ideal person

When Kim Myung Hee and Hwang Hee Tae first met each other, the brainy medical student didn’t take long to catch on the swap between the two friends. However, the ideal man he is, he played along, fulfilling all her wishes. He showed utmost care for Kim Myung Hee from the very first day and his calm and collected demeanor is something she will fall in love with gradually.

2. The righteousness of Hwang Hee Tae

Hwang Hee Tae comes from a well-off family but his father Hwang Ki Nam is equally powerful and brutal with a strong position in the Korean military, making use of his selfish aspirations. He is, what Hwang Hee Tae full-heartedly despises yet he tries to make it right by having a clear notion of justice in himself.

He stands against his father joining the youth uprising, trying to make peace with the guilt he feels from his father’s actions. If this is not a green flag, then who else could be?

3. Hwang Hee Tae’s absolute truthfulness to Kim Myung Hee

Hwang Hee Tae was completely aware of his father’s cruelty, but he chose his heart over anything. As a wise man once said, a true reflection of a person hides in his heart, and listening to beats, Hwang Hee Tae always conveyed his true feelings to Kim Myung Hee.

On multiple occasions, he expressed her special place in his life and how she helps him heal. Especially in those scenes that capture the passion of the couple, one can’t help but be absolutely smitten by Lee Do Hyun’s character Hwang Hee Tae.

4. Hwang Hee Tae never projects his trauma and angst on Kim Myung Hee

Generally in life, we all meet people who seem to be projecting their issues onto others. Oftentimes, we even do it ourselves. It’s problematic in any equation but especially those involved romantically, for them it almost becomes like a curse, completely ripping their love apart.

But through the scenes of Youth of May, you could never witness the same coming from Hwang Hee Tae. Just like Go Min Si’s character Kim Myung Hee, Hwang Hee Tae is also grappling with unyielding traumas, despite his easygoing appearance. But even in those moments of disagreement, he never projects the issues onto the love of his life, making him one of those rarest green flag boyfriends, you may never see again.

5. Hwang Hee Tae - forever faithful to Kim Myung Hee (SPOILERS)

Those of you yet to watch the drama, please skip this point. However, we will talk about Hwang Hee Tae’s absolute loyalty that knows no bounds. He has always been a faithful person to Kim Myung Hee from the bottom of his heart.

There has been no instance he left her side, always being there as a man is definitely a green flag. But a man, who is faithful even in death is truly someone all women dearly covet. His mourning brought tears to our eyes, almost running us, as much as it hurt to witness Kim Myung Hee’s selfless act, causing her demise.

Youth of May is an underrated drama but for the strong hearts. While many moments will make you feel all kinds of emotions, especially the tear-jerking finale, the lead pair's poignant love story is worth delving into.

On top of that, Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, Keum Sae Rok, Lee Sang Yi, and more stars have delivered spellbound performances in this melodrama. Bonus is the well-crafted production design and costumes that swiftly take you back to 1980s Korea.

So, if you haven’t watched it yet, tune in and celebrate the melodrama’s 3rd anniversary through a roller coaster journey with Lee Do Hyun’s swoon-worthy character Hwang Hee Tae.

