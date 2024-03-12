Jinny's Kitchen starring Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Go Min Si and more to start filming next week; Know details

Jinny’s Kitchen, the reality show featuring Lee Seo Jin, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and more has sparked significant global fame with its star-studded cast lineup and amazing chemistry between them. The show has now been renewed for a new season and added cast.

Jinny's Kitchen's cast & crew head to Iceland to start filming

As reported by a Korean media outlet on March 12, Jinny’s Kitchen is slated to start filming early next week in Iceland. The rigorous preparation is being carried out by the production team to deliver a commendable new season to the viewers.

The impressive cast lineup has also been reported to coordinate with their schedule and dedicate utmost focus on the filming of the upcoming season 2.

Meet the cast of Jinny's Kitchen season 2

Season 2 of the highly-rated reality show Jinny’s Kitchen boasts its compelling concept with a star-studded cast featuring titular Korean actor Lee Seo Jin as the president, Train to Busan (2016) actress Jeong Yu Mi as the director, Gyeongseong Creature (2023) star Park Seo Joon as manager, A Killer Paradox (2024) fame Choi Woo Shik, and Sweet Home (2020) star Go Min Si as interns.

The stars have already confirmed their appearance earlier this year and seem to be excited to head to Iceland.

More about Jinny's Kitchen

Jinny’s Kitchen, also known by its Korean name Seojin’s first hit the screen on 24 February 2023 through its official network tvN.

The first season followed a simulation narrative shot in the beautiful locale of the Mexico-Belize border, Bacalar. The Korean street food show introduces Lee Seo Jin as a novice owner of a small Korean snack bar set in Mexico, who previously worked as an employee under Youn Yuh Jung’s kitchen and stay. The remaining casts serve as his hardworking employees, as they together aim for a successful business.

Though specific details haven’t been revealed for the new season, the show is expected to follow a similar concept set in Iceland. Season 2 is also reported to be directed by last season’s Na Young Seok, who is known for the popular variety show 2 Days & 1 Night.

The reality show is now gearing up to return and the last season’s cast has been reunited for the production, except BTS’ V as an intern, who is currently away serving his mandatory military enlistment. As Go Min Si joins the cast, viewers are expecting to witness her appearance with the existing stars.

Meanwhile, the production team CJ ENM official requested viewers to be patient, “Please understand we are not able to disclose further details at the moment to ensure a safe and smooth filming. We will come back to you once we are finished with the production.”

Anticipation runs high as fans can't wait to see the reunion of Jinny's Kitchen last season's stars, although V will be missed by the viewers.

