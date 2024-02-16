Happy Go Min Si Day: From Sweet Home, Youth of May to Jirisan; 6 must-watch dramas of the versatile birthday girl

Celebrating her 29th birthday on February 15, the talented actress Go Min Si has graced the screens with her versatile performances. From the gripping horror of Sweet Home to the nostalgic romance of Youth of May and the intense mystery of Jirisan, here's a glimpse into the top 6 must-watch dramas featuring the captivating Go Min Si.

Go Min Si turns 29

Go Min Si, born on February 15, 1995, has left an indelible mark in the South Korean entertainment industry as an accomplished actress and director under Mystic Story Entertainment. Renowned for her diverse roles in notable television series, including the widely acclaimed Love Alarm, the gripping Sweet Home, and the historical drama Youth of May, Go Min Si has showcased her exceptional acting prowess.

Her journey began in 2016 when she made her directorial debut in Parallel Novel, earning the Grand Prize at the Three Minutes Film Festival. She gained popularity in 2017 with her role in the web series Absolutely Perfect Man and her television debut in the historical drama My Sassy Girl.

In 2018, she made waves with appearances in Cheese in the Trap and The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, earning accolades and nominations. Her versatility continued to shine in subsequent years with impactful roles in films like The Battle: Roar to Victory and TV series like Youth of May and Jirisan.

Go Min Si's captivating performances have earned her recognition, including the Best New Actress award at the 2019 SBS Drama Awards. As she continues to diversify her roles, her stellar career promises more memorable contributions to the Korean entertainment landscape.

6 K-dramas featuring Go Min Si that are must-watch

1. Meloholic

In the 2017 South Korean television series Meloholic, Go Min Si took on the role of Joo Yeon Jin. In the drama, Joo Yeon Jin contributes to the intricate storyline as a supporting character. Meloholic revolves around a man, Yoo Eun Ho, portrayed by Jung Yun Ho, who possesses the unique ability to read women's thoughts upon touching them. Go Min Si's character, Joo Yeon Jin, adds depth to the narrative, which follows the challenges faced by Yoo Eun Ho due to his extraordinary superpower.

2. Cheese in the Trap

In the 2018 South Korean romantic drama film Cheese in the Trap, Go Min Si takes on the role of a female junior. While the character's details may not be explicitly outlined, Go Min Si's inclusion in the cast adds depth to the university setting and the intricacies of relationships explored in the film. Based on the popular Korean webtoon, Cheese in the Trap revolves around the complex dynamics between ordinary university student Hong Seol, portrayed by Oh Yeon Seo, and her senior Yoo Jung, played by Park Hae Jin. Go Min Si's portrayal as a female junior contributes to the overall ensemble, offering glimpses into the diverse relationships and interactions within the university environment depicted in the film.

3. The Witch: Part 1 The Subversion

In The Witch: Part 1 The Subversion, Go Min Si takes on the role of Do Myung Hee, a character with a pivotal role in the intriguing and suspenseful narrative. The film follows the story of Ja Yoon, portrayed by Kim Da Mi, a young girl with latent superpowers who embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Go Min Si's character, Do Myung Hee, becomes entwined in the complex plot, adding layers of suspense and mystery to the storyline. As the narrative unfolds, Do Myung Hee's role contributes to the overall tension and intrigue, offering unexpected twists and turns. The film explores themes of identity, power, and the consequences of tampering with human genetics, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

4. Sweet Home

In Sweet Home, Go Min Si portrays Lee Eun Yu, the haughty aspiring ballerina who had to abandon her dreams due to a foot injury. Her character plays a crucial role among the survivors trapped in the Green Home apartment, navigating personal struggles amid monstrous threats. Go Min Si skillfully portrays the complexities of Lee Eun Yu, contributing to the narrative's exploration of survival, humanity, and the supernatural. As chaos ensues with the appearance of monsters, Lee Eun Yu's journey adds a unique perspective, showcasing Go Min Si's acting prowess in the gripping and suspenseful atmosphere of the series based on the popular Naver webtoon.

5. Youth of May

In Youth of May, Go Min Si takes on the role of Kim Myung Hee, a resilient nurse facing life's challenges. As the only daughter of Kim Hyeon Cheol, Myung Hee is portrayed as a fighter who stands up against injustice at the hospital where she works. Despite her youth, she is a responsible breadwinner, supporting her younger brother financially. The character undergoes subtle transformations after crossing paths with Hwang Hee Tae (played by Lee Do Hyun), the medical student whose love story with Myung Hee unfolds amidst the backdrop of the Gwangju Uprising in 1980. Go Min Si skillfully brings depth to Myung Hee, capturing the essence of her character's determination and the evolving facets of her personality throughout the drama.

6. Jirisan

In Jirisan, Go Min Si takes on the role of Lee Da Won, a rookie ranger in the drama. As a member of the ranger team, Da Won navigates the mysterious and challenging terrains of Mount Jiri alongside her experienced colleagues. The character contributes to the ensemble, showcasing the dynamics within the team of individuals dedicated to rescuing survivors and managing the unpredictable situations that unfold on the mountain.

BONUS: Smugglers

In Smugglers, Go Min Si takes on the role of Go Ok Bun, the youngest hidden card in the storyline. Operating a coffee shop, Go Ok Bun adds an intriguing element to the world of smuggling portrayed in the film. As part of the ensemble cast, Go Min Si's character contributes to the unfolding narrative, offering a unique perspective within the action crime genre. Her portrayal enhances the dynamics of the film, blending suspense and character depth as the story revolves around the challenges and opportunities faced by the group of smugglers in the seaside town of Guncheon.

