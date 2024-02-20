Go Min Si reported to join Jinny’s Kitchen 2 with Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik; production team comments

Jinny's Kitchen Season 2 has been confirmed by the production team and Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik will be making a return for the latest season. Go Min Si was reported to join the cast of the upcoming show. The celebrities work in a restaurant in this show. BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi and Lee Seo Jin were a part of the first season. V will not be joining the latest season due to his military service.

Go Min Si reported to join Jinny's Kitchen 2: Production briefly comments

On February 20, it was reported that Go Min Si would be joining Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik and Lee Seo Jin for the latest season of Jinny's Kitchen 2. The reports stated that the actor is in talks to join as the youngest intern and they are currently negotiating the schedule. tvN commented that they cannot confirm the reports for the smooth functioning and filming. The filming is expected to commence in March. The cast will be making a return for this time too except for BTS' V as he is currently serving in the military. The series is produced by Na Young Suk who is known for New Journey to the West, NANA Tour and more reality shows. Jinny's Kitchen is a spin-off of Youn's Kitchen.

More about Go Min Si

Go Min Si made her debut in 2017 with the drama My Sassy Girl. In 2016, she wrote and directed the film Parallel Novel and also took the main lead. She is known for her roles in Youth of May, Love Alarm Secret Botiquie, Sweet Hoem series and more. She was last seen in Sweet Home 2 and will be returning for the next season which is scheduled to release in 2024. The actor will also be taking the main role in the upcoming drama Frog which is a psychological thriller.

